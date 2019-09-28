Australian teenager lucky to escape serious injury after being hit by tram

An Australian teenager is lucky to have escaped serious injury after he was hit by a tram on Friday in Sydney, Australia.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Lang Road and Anzac Parade, Moore Park at 1.40pm following reports a light rail had hit a person.

The teenage boy, who police believe is 16 years old, was treated for minor injuries and was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a stable condition.

The driver has undergone mandatory testing.

The incident has renewed calls for pedestrians to pay attention around light rail networks as tram testing ramps up.

A Transport for New South Wales spokesperson said: "For all road users, safety remains our number one priority."

"As people get used to having trams around, it is important for everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings and be aware that trams are testing day and night, seven days a week."

"All tram drivers complete 190 hours of driver training, including classroom, simulator, on the job and driving with a mentor on the alignment. "

Inquiries into the incident continue.