'Killed for a hat': Kiwi teen stabbed to death in what may have been a robbery gone wrong

Kiwi brothers Nate and Maaka Hakiwai. Maaka was stabbed on Saturday in suburban Melbourne and died from his injuries while his brother remains in hospital.

A fatal stabbing that left a Kiwi teen dead on a footpath and his brother fighting for life in Australia may have been the result of a robbery gone wrong.

A source close to the family said brothers Maaka and Nate Hakiwai, who had recently moved from the Gold Coast to Melbourne with their family, were on their way to the gym and were waiting at a bus stop when a carload of five males pulled up in front of them and demanded they hand over a hat.

The brothers refused and a fight broke out, prompting the attacker to get out of the car armed with a knife, the family source said.

Maaka Hakiwai when he was younger.

Maaka died in hospital on Saturday afternoon, just hours after he was stabbed several times in the chest on the footpath of Main Road West in Kings Park, in Melbourne's north-west, about 2.30pm.

His brother Nate, 18, was stabbed in the leg and has had multiple blood transfusions to save his life. The family have said Nate's wound narrowly missed a major artery and the teenager has received two blood transfusions and two rounds of surgery at The Alfred hospital.

After the stabbing, neighbours and family members rushed to the boys' aid with towels to stop their bleeding. A trail of blood stretching for about 20 metres was left on the footpath.

"One boy was just lying in a pool of blood and people were rushing out to try and save him," one neighbour said.

"We saw family yelling as ambulances arrived ... there was lots of crying and screaming."

Nate's condition has since improved and he was in a stable condition in hospital on Monday.

A police source said investigators are treating the incident as an "insignificant robbery gone wrong".

The boys' parents Stirling and Karli Hakiwai were in the process of moving the family to Melbourne from the Gold Coast to begin a new life in Victoria when the horrific attack occurred.

"After a decade of being a FIFO ['fly in fly out' worker who often works long hours in remote locations] family the Hakiwai family were in the process of moving to Melbourne so they could be together and have their Dad home every night," the family said in a statement provided to The Age on Monday.

"They moved there to start a life and instead a life was taken.

"Melbourne was to be the dream come true after years of FIFO and instead it has turned into an unimaginable nightmare."

The two brothers were described as best friends who spent all their time together.

"Maaka and Nate were not only brothers they were best friends who did everything together, born less than a year apart the boys were inseparable and loved by all who knew them," the family said.

"Both boys had immense love for their family, were devoted brothers and protectors of their two younger sisters."

Nate is the eldest of the four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family as they prepare to take Maaka's body to New Zealand.