Couple with fake gun shot by Australian police get seven-figure compensation

Ewins, 37, and Sukys, 39, were at a swingers' party when police stormed in.

Victoria Police has agreed to an 11th hour, multimillion-dollar settlement with two people who were shot by officers at a swingers' party in a Melbourne nightclub.

The Supreme Court heard on Wednesday that the State of Victoria had reached an agreement with Dale Ewins and Zita Sukys, who had been suing police for negligence and excessive force.

Ewins, 37, and Sukys, 39, were engaged in a sex act at the Sinners and Saints fancy dress ball at the Inflation Nightclub in the CBD in July 2017 when police stormed in and fired at the former couple.

It is understood that each of the plaintiffs will receive more than a million dollars due to the bungled police operation.

Ewins was set to begin giving evidence in the trial on Tuesday, however he did not take the stand as both parties negotiated a settlement overnight before reaching an agreement on Wednesday.

Police were called to the nightclub after a patron reported that Ewins, who was dressed as The Joker, had a gun tucked into his pants.

SUPPLIED The fake gun.

Footage shows heavily armed police storming Inflation nightclub where they shoot a man and woman.

Despite being told by staff that they believed the firearm was a toy, police fired at Ewins and Sukys.

Ewins was shot twice in the back, causing severe injuries. Sukys, who was dressed as a schoolgirl, was shot once.

As part of the settlement, Chris Blanden QC, barrister for the state, told the court: "The defendant acknowledges Sukys was an innocent bystander who was injured through no fault of her own in the circumstances of the case."

SUPPLIED The nightclub, after the police shooting.

No such acknowledgement was made to Ewins.

The payout ensures both parties avoid a potentially embarrassing trial, with Victoria Police already under fire for the behaviour of officers at recent protests against the mining industry.

Ewins and Sukys did not comment outside court.