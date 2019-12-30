More than 900 homes destroyed in New South Wales bushfires

More than 900 homes in New South Wales, Australia have been confirmed destroyed this bushfire season, with rising temperatures and dry winds forecast to peak on New Year's Eve likely to increase the count.

The Rural Fire Service on Monday said 911 homes had been destroyed in NSW to date, along with 72 facilities and more than 2000 sheds.

More than 350 homes around the Australian state have suffered some damage.

"NSW will see deteriorating conditions today and tomorrow. Building Impact Assessment teams continue working through fire affected areas, to assess property damage," the RFS said on social media.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures have started to build and will climb past 40 degrees Celsius in western Sydney and parts of regional NSW by Tuesday.

Air pollution in southwest Sydney, close to the Green Wattle Creek blaze, is at a hazardous level. The NSW environment department says the haze is "unhealthy for sensitive people", particularly those with heart or lung diseases.

Northwest Sydney air quality is also hazardous, while in east Sydney, it is poor.

"Conditions will deteriorate again as it heats up on Monday with very high to severe fire dangers forecast for areas of the state," the bureau said on Sunday.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says deteriorating weather conditions could result in "extreme" fire danger across large parts of the state by Tuesday, with dry lightning storms creating new fires.

The Currowan fire on the NSW south coast - now almost 220,000 hectares in size - is causing particular worry and expected to threaten homes.

"We can expect a broad geographic area of extreme fire danger ratings, which will extend through places like the southern ranges, the Illawarra south coast and probably down through to the Monaro area, down through the high country," Fitzsimmons told reporters on Sunday.

Almost 100 fires are currently burning around the state, with more than 40 uncontained and about 2300 firefighters in the field on Sunday.

Severe fire danger ratings are in place on Monday for the southern Riverina, southern slopes, Monaro alpine region, southern ranges and far south coast. The ACT is also under severe fire danger.

Total fire bans are also in place for large chunks of eastern and southern NSW, including greater Sydney, greater Hunter and Illawarra-Shoalhaven.

Those with plans to travel through or stay in bushfire-prone areas have been advised to assess the risk and potentially revise their plans.

The NSW RFS also says Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display is unlikely to be canned despite concerns about the weather conditions.