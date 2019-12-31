'Extraordinary weather event' led to death of volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul

A volunteer firefighter who died when his truck rolled at a NSW-Victoria border town in Australia has been named as expectant father Samuel McPaul, while a number of emergency-level blazes continue to burn in southern NSW.

The fatal truck rollover near the border on Monday night was caused by an "extraordinary weather event" when a "fire tornado" lifted a 10-12 tonne Rural Fire Service truck and flipped it onto its roof, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

SUPPLIED/ SMH Sam McPaul with his wife, Megan.

"As it turns out, not only did a truck get blown over, but another command vehicle in the same extraordinary weather event was blown over," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

"To lose one of our own in such extraordinary circumstances is just tragic."

Mr Fitzsimmons said the fire was "indicative of extraordinary fire behaviour we saw overnight and continue to see throughout this morning".

He said Mr McPaul leaves behind "a beautiful wife", Megan, who is pregnant with their first child, due in May.

"As you would expect, the family is grieving and it's been a very difficult night - it would be fair to say I don't even think the comprehension has set in of the enormity of the tragedy and the loss.

"Megan and Sam have been married now for nearly 18 months... so we've got a completely devastated family, a devastated local community, it has been an extraordinary loss."

Flags at fire stations will be flown at half-mast out of respect, RFS said on social media.

FACEBOOK The volunteer firefighter killed overnight has been named as 28-year-old Samuel McPaul.

"Our heart goes out to everyone who knew him, who worked with him and we can't explain or appreciate what his family and loved ones are going through," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

A second fire truck passenger, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition suffering burns, while the driver, 52, was taken to Holbrook Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

"It's believed the two passengers were firefighting from the refuge area behind the main cabin when the vehicle rolled," NSW Police said in a statement.

Extreme fire danger in Australia is forecasted for the Southern Ranges, Illawarra and ACT on New Year's Eve while surrounding regions - including Sydney, the Hunter and the far South Coast - are set for severe fire danger.

Strong westerly winds are expected, pushing fires east and placing coastal communities and holiday hotspots under threat.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said members of bushfire-prone communities near Batemans Bay and Bega should move to large towns away from bushland by 8am.

Total fire bans are in place for more than half of the state's 21 fire districts including Sydney.

Five blazes are at emergency level - one in the Snowy Valleys and the remainder around Bega and Batemans Bay.

with AAP