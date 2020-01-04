Australia bushfires: Bindi Irwin says Australia Zoo has treated 90,000 animals

The daughter of Steve Irwin, the late Crocodile Hunter, Bindi Irwin says Australia Zoo has treated some 90,000 animals as the bushfires continue their swathe of destruction across Australia.

Irwin posted to Instagram, telling her followers "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE.

BINDI IRWIN / INSTAGRAM Bindi Irwin says Australia Zoo has treated 90,000 animals, all victims of the Australia bushfires.

"There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties," she said.

But she revealed the scale of the fires has had some impact on the treatment centres on site.

"Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients.

"My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can," she ended.

Irwin's already shared some of the efforts they've made to try and save the animal victims of the bushfire, revealing the lengths they went to try and save the wildlife, including Blossom the Possum who'd been brought into the centre.

"We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom.

"Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn't make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support.

"This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth," she ended.

