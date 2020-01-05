'It's all starting to fill in': Fears Victoria and NSW fires merging

Fire crews were pulled away from a massive fire overnight in the Australian sate of Victoria, which could soon merge with another fire across the border in New South Wales.

A nervous wait is ahead for fire authorities, as they try to understand whether the major blaze in Victoria's north near Corryong has merged with fires in the NSW border.

Across Victoria more than 110 properties have been lost in the bushfires, along with 220 outbuildings, but additional property losses are likely.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told the ABC there was "significant" fire activity over the last 24 hours, which would contribute to additional property losses on the eastern side of the Corryong fire.

READ MORE:

* Kids sent to safety from fires, parents stay as shocking Saturday looms in Australia

* Australia bushfires: State of emergency for NSW, state of disaster for Victoria

* In these fires, nowhere is safe: Family tells of their mad dash from danger

DARRIAN TRAYNOR Crews monitor fires and begin back burns between the towns of Orbost and Lakes Entrance in Victoria.

The fire has now stretched to 138,000 hectares in size, with the township of Corryong still under threat.

Emergency Management Victoria's state control centre spokesman Luke Hegarty said that while earlier imaging suggested separate fires near Corryong and Tumbarumba had not joined, detailed pictures from fire scanning aircraft taken overnight would not be analysed until at least mid-morning on Sunday.

"Unfortunately one of the challenges with that type of intelligence where it's either cloudy or a lot of smoke, makes it difficult to get a picture," he said.

"We're still very actively trying to prevent that merge from happening but we recognise we didn't have crews on fire line yesterday due to the dangers with that."

More than 923,000 hectares - 9230 square kilometres, almost the size of greater metropolitan Melbourne - have been affected by fire across Victoria, with 39 fires still burning.

Fires in alpine regions were of most concern for the CFA on Sunday morning, with a fire near Hotham Heights making a significant run overnight to the south-west where it "threw spot fires well ahead of it", according to Bairnsdale Incident Controller Bernard Barbetti.

"The Marthavale fire actually moved towards it. They're 20 kilometres apart but there's some drawing together now. Unfortunately it's all starting to fill in," he said.

"Up in the high country, we did get fire runs. There were some surprising developments - there were three lighting strikes north of Cobungra, the fires joined up, and it did the run towards Omeo."

He said the fire "came pretty close" to the Omeo township and remains only a few kilometres from town, with VicEmergency maps not yet showing fire activity to the town's south.

But in some positive news for the region, the Princes Highway between Lakes Entrance and Orbost could be reopened on Sunday afternoon, with no fire activity affecting the road on Saturday or overnight.

Photos taken from the balcony of the Courthouse Hotel of fire moving towards Corryong earlier this week.

Temperatures were expected to rise no higher than the mid-20s in East Gippsland on Sunday, with rains forecast of up to 10 millimetres near Mount Hotham.

After days of thick haze and smoky conditions in Bairnsdale, the air cleared by 8.50am on Sunday and a light rain has began to fall.

Barbetti said opening the road between Bruthen and Ensay was now a priority, as all roads north of Omeo remain closed, but "a lot of work will need to be done" to check signs and the safety of burnt trees near the bitumen before that can happen.

Another priority will be the major operation of "trying to get Buchan open to the public", he said.

"We've got a big fire area, and given it's only the first week of January, it's going to be a long summer."