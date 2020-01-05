Australia bushfires upset NSW power supply as infrastructure shuts down

New South Wales managed to avoid large-scale blackouts on Saturday as the Australian bushfires caused the shutdown of crucial electricity infrastructure amounting to the sudden loss of about 2000 megawatts of power; 15 per cent of their supply.

Energy and environment minister Matt Kean said on Sunday briefings from TransGrid and the market operator had reassured him there had so far been no significant, ongoing damage to the giant Snowy Hydro scheme affected.

While crews have not been able to access the whole region, "they believe there is no significant damage to the main assets", Kean said.

Australia is in the midst of a terrible bushfires disaster with impact felt across three states, including human deaths and destruction to thousands of properties.

"The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) says it was their toughest day to operate the system in over a decade," he said, adding that preliminary data indicated electricity demand in NSW at the time of the outage was a record for a Saturday.

At about 5.15pm (local time) on Saturday bushfire smoke caused electricity to arc on main transmission lines, triggering automatic shutdowns to protect key equipment.

Onlookers as the bushfires burn in New South Wales.

The 2000-megawatt capacity loss was about 15 per cent of supply and came as demand was about to peak at 6pm local time after temperatures in western Sydney soared to a record 48.9 degrees Celsius.

NSW was also "separated" from Victoria with the interconnector between the two states shutting off, sending spot market prices for electricity to their maximum of A$14,700 per megawatt-hour, compared to sub-A$100 in normal times.

Kean and AEMO had appealed for consumers on Saturday afternoon to turn off appliances across the state to conserve supplies.

Satellite footage from Himawari-8 shows a new wave of smoke from the Australian bushfires drifting across the Tasman towards NZ.

Two potlines were turned off at the Tomago aluminium smelter – the plant near Newcastle typically accounts for about 10 per cent of NSW demand – to help balance supply and demand.

"AEMO estimates we saved 200-300 megawatts of demand" through the public appeals, Kean said. "There was no surplus - every single megawatt counted."

News the Snowy assets have not been compromised – if the initial assessment is correct – will come as a relief for Australia.

Sydney woke on Sunday morning to continued haze caused by the Australian bushfires.

Snowy provides important fast-response electricity to meet sudden supply shortages as well as demand during peak times, as more heatwaves are likely before summer's end.

Power supplies have resumed between NSW and Victoria although transmission capacity may not be at full capacity for some time, Kean said.

While most of NSW managed to avoid major power cuts on Saturday, bushfire-hit parts of the South Coast such as between Batemans Bay and Moruya remain without electricity on Sunday morning.

Some places lost power when the huge blazes tore through the popular tourist region on New Year's Eve - destroying hundreds of homes - and have not had supplies restored since.