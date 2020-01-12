Kiwi charity focused on saving animals from Australia's bush fires

An animal evacuation team from NZ has rescued an echidna after fires tore through Australian bushland.

A Kiwi team of animal evacuation experts has hit the ground running since arriving in Sydney to help with the Australian bush fires.

Animal Evac NZ response manager Steve Glassey said they had dealt with everything from cats and dogs to kangaroos and even an echidna.

The first job for the team of six, including Christchurch veterinarian Heather Remnant, sent them into the Blue Mountains with the locals to rescue kangaroos.

From there they went to Bundanoon, close to where a mega blaze threatened, to help safely evacuate the town's domestic animals.

"We knew it was one of the towns likely to be significantly affected so we positioned ourselves there to ensure there were the resources for people to evacuate with their animals," Glassey said.

"We made sure everyone had plans for themselves and their animals."

Glassey said the group was equipped with pet carriers as this was often the reason family pets were lost or left behind during disasters.

On Friday afternoon they evacuated with the residents, and by the next day fire had spread to the town causing widespread devastation.

Moving further south, they stopped in Milton where they heard more than 100 acres of private forest had been razed, prompting concern for the area's kangaroos and wombats.

"We were searching for four hours, everything was absolutely decimated," he said.

"It was soundless, quite eery, like a nuclear bomb had gone off."

It was only when he heard the small scuffle of an echidna that Glassey realised there was any life around.

Because its habitat had been destroyed it had no food source, so was taken away for relocation.

Former CEO of Wellington SPCA, Glassey has a background in emergency management and formed Animal Evac in May 2018 after having been involved in evacuating animals after the Edgecumbe flood the previous year.

There are 230 registered volunteers, making it the largest animal emergency response organisation in New Zealand.

