Coronavirus: Australians continue to flout social distancing rules amid pandemic

Beachgoers and revellers in Australia are flouting social distancing rules, with politicians criticising them for irresponsible behaviour as coronavirus continues to spread.

Revellers have been caught partying on a Brisbane balcony and others spotted hanging in groups outside a restaurant.

Photos of at least 13 people partying at a home in Brisbane on Thursday night were posted online on Friday and at least 18 people were seen grouped outside a Gold Coast eatery.

Police have also been forced to take action after two people recently arrived from Colombia and refused to isolate themselves.

"Unfortunately, these occupants have not adhered to the quarantine rule which has resulted in a police check this morning," the building's management wrote in an email to tenants.

"The occupants have been moving around the building and area for the last 10 days."

Meanwhile, in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews threatened to close beaches if people continue to visit them.

LEIGH HENNINGHAM/SMH A number of Australians are continuing to flout social distancing rules.

"If you can stay home, you must stay home," Andrews told reporters on Friday.

"You don't need to be at the beach. If you choose to be at the beach then that is a choice that may cost someone their life.

"I've closed the pubs because no one has to go to the pubs. If I have to close the beaches, I will. Be in no doubt about that."

AAP Beachgoers at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday.

Tasmania is responding to people ignoring social distancing rules by banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Those who don't follow the rules could be fined up to A$16,800 (NZ$17,154).

The strict coronavirus measure applies to private and public gatherings from 6pm on Friday (local time).

Premier Peter Gutwein said he didn't want to see groups of people having "a few beers" at the beach in forecast sunny weather at the weekend.

COLE BENNETTS/SMH Young people were still at Bondi Beach on Friday despite warnings to stay home and self-isolate.

"We don't want to see backyard parties, we don't want to see parties in the park ... parties at the beach," he said.

"It's not on. The message is clear. Unless you need to go to work, to go out to get supplies, stay at home and save lives."

The gathering ban is indefinite and will only end "when the risk has been lowered", Gutwein said.

NICK MOIR/SMH Hundreds of people were out and about at Manly on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, are calling for irresponsible behaviour to stop.

"We can't have anyone breaking the rules, being stupid, being cavalier," Dr Murphy said on Friday.

Hundreds of Victorian police are cracking down on people flouting coronavirus restrictions, including by checking on returned travellers required to self- isolate at home for two weeks.

"If you're doing the wrong thing, you will be caught," Andrews said.

Defence personnel are now being sent into the Queensland community to help enforce existing self-isolation rules on people who have already returned from overseas to ensure they are staying at home for 14 days.

