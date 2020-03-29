How coronavirus soured a Bondi Beach party: 'I have to tell everyone I'm positive'

They promised "12 hours of power" and the best tunes overlooking one of the world's most famous beaches, Bondi.

"Get ready to release your inner Caribbean dancer," the organisers of the Tropicana party said. "At the Bucket List you can get the best view, best people and not silly restriction (sic) over the bar."

Photos posted on social media by the promoter show partygoers dancing, hugging and kissing at the event held at Bucket List bar at Bondi Beach, Australia, on the night of March 15.

Meanwhile, that afternoon, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison was announcing new guidelines on social distancing - such as keeping 1.5 metres away from other people - which have come to define our lives. A ban on public events of more than 500 people also came into effect the next week.

FACEBOOK NSW Health identified the Tropicana party on March 15 as one of two events where people may have been infected with coronavirus.

The guidelines proved too late for scores of young people who may have sickened themselves and countless others with coronavirus after attending the party.

On Friday, NSW Health revealed more than 20 people had contracted Covid-19 after attending the party, with the first onset two days later. Another 10-20 cases had emerged from a dinner at nearby restaurant Bondi Hardware the same night.

"There were two recent parties that 33 of the cases attended," the agency said. "As NSW Health has previously stated, people who attended these parties should be on alert for symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately isolate themselves if any symptoms develop."

Separately, NSW Health identified a party called Kode, held at Club 77 in Darlinghurst on March 15, as another event at which Covid-19 had spread.

DALLEGRAVE EXPERIENCE / KODE Revellers party the night away at Kode, an event at Club 77 on March 15.

The Sun-Herald spoke to a 27-year-old student who attended the Bucket List party and later tested positive for the virus. The woman from France, who requested anonymity, said she had a fever and had lost her sense of smell.

"I have a headache," she said. "I just feel like I need to sleep and I sleep all day. Normally I'm quite active."

The woman said she did not notice precautions against coronavirus at the venue, which was filled with people dancing and drinking as the night progressed.

"I hesitated to go to the party with my boyfriend, but I felt safe in Australia," she said.

The guest said she began to feel unwell following the party, but continued to go to work. She sought testing for the disease caused by the coronavirus one week later after warnings were posted on social media.

"I have to tell everyone I'm positive," she said. "I hope everyone around me will do the test and be in quarantine."

The woman said some of her friends who attended the party tested positive for Covid-19, but not her boyfriend or colleagues.﻿

The venue and party organisers were met mostly with anger on social media after they posted warnings from NSW Health that attendees may have been exposed to coronavirus the party.

"There will be plenty of opportunities to party and socialise in the future, but let's do our little contribution now for the benefit of our community," one Facebook user told revellers.

But Andrea Bakulic, a DJ from Chile, defended the party organisers and said the federal government was "guilty" for not announcing mandatory quarantine weeks ago.

"Lots of people that didn't attend the party got infected because they've been in contact with people from work, at the beach, at the bus that can be infected, I don't know," she said. "As well, there is a lot of people that went to the party, and their test got negative."

In a statement, the owners of The Bucket List said the party took place one week before Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed "partial shutdowns" of restaurants and licensed premises. It was also several days before large crowds flocked to Bondi Beach on a hot Friday afternoon, which led authorities to close the beach.

TRACEY NEARMY/GETTY IMAGES Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has now imposed guidelines on social distancing and a ban on public events of more than 500 people.

The venue was closed immediately for "deep cleaning" and staff were given information about Covid-19 symptoms and told to self-isolate for 14 days.

"It's gruelling to watch our community decimated by the impacts of the Covid-19 virus, including the stand down of our entire team while the government shutdown of restaurants remains in place," the owners said.

Efforts to track down and test partygoers come as data reveals Sydney's eastern suburbs has among the highest number of people infected with Covid-19. More than 3000 Australians had been infected with coronavirus as of Friday, with 1405 cases in NSW.