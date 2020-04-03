New South Wales gives cafes, corner stores, gyms $10,000 to cover overheads

Cafes, corner stores, gyms and even boutique accommodation providers in the Australian state of New South Wales are being given A$10,000 cash grants to cover bills during the coronavirus crisis.

The state's government will put A$750 million (NZ$769 million) into a small business support fund as part of its third round of stimulus measures to keep small businesses afloat.

The announcement comes as some New Zealand business cry out for rent relief.

Businesses that had "highly impacted" by public health restrictions banning gatherings would be eligible if they have between one and 19 employees and a turnover of more than A$75,000.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

* Tom Colicchio shares how we can support the restaurant industry amid COVID-19

A NSW government source said it was likely the definition of highly impacted would be for a business to have suffered revenue loss over a certain period of about 75 per cent. Many businesses have already closed.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the fund was based on the "hugely successful" scheme rolled-out during the recent NSW bushfires, which provided almost A$42 million to as many as 4200 businesses.

"This is about getting cash into small businesses when they are struggling right now in the face of an unprecedented situation," Berejiklian said.

"These grants will provide a big boost, and we will make the application process easy to ensure small businesses can receive some cash flow as soon as possible to meet pressing needs."

Cameron Spencer Many business across the state of New South Wales have already closed.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the fund was designed to provide fast relief and would help businesses across NSW.

"Many local cafés, restaurants, corner shops, gyms and small accommodation providers will be eligible to apply," Perrottet said.

"We have the structures in place after the bushfires, and expect to see this money rolling out the door shortly.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced the country's federal government would spend $A1.6 billion to make childcare free for essential workers.

Last month, the NSW government announced it would spend A$2.3 billion on the COVID-19 crisis, including boosting intensive care units, buying critical equipment such as ventilators and setting up respiratory clinics. The first round of stimulus measures included an extra A$700 million in health and $1.6 billion in tax relief for small businesses.