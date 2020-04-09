Dramatic bodycam footage of child rescued from house fire in Australia

Video has emerged of a heroic police rescue effort that saved a boy from a house fire in West Australia's Pilbara region last month.

Emergency crews were called to the home in South Hedland just after 1.30am on Friday, March 27 after reports the property was up in flames.

On arrival, officers determined an eight-year-old boy was unaccounted for.

WA Police The young boy was carried out of the burning building.

Bodycam footage released by WA Police shows officers charging into the property after they saw the child unconscious on the floor through a window.

The young boy was carried out of the burning building by the officers before the Department of Fire and Emergency arrived to extinguish the blaze.

An 18-year-old man has since been charged with criminal damage by fire and act causing bodily harm or danger.



The child was hospitalised for smoke inhalation but his condition has since improved.



