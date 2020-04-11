Coronavirus: Australia on the 'cusp' of point when Covid-19 slows and dies out

Australia is on the cusp of slowing coronavirus to the point that the virus "dies out" but the nation's deputy chief medical officer has stressed we are not "at that stage yet".

Professor Paul Kelly said the reproductive rate of the virus has been somewhere between one and two - meaning every infected person infects between one and two others.

"Where you want to be is below one - so less than one other person being infected after a person themselves has the infection," Professor Kelly said.

"Once you get to that point the virus dies out or the epidemic dies out.

READ MORE:

* The NRL can't help itself by breaking ranks with Australia and the world

* NRL insist they're working with government after NSW health minister's startling claim

* Coronavirus: $100,000 fines and death threats - how other countries are locked down

PAUL KANE/GETTY IMAGES A police officer keeps watch on crowd numbers at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Australia.

"At the moment we're probably on the cusp of that in Australia ... whether that's where we're going to be in several weeks or months remains to be seen."

NSW on Friday recorded a "modest" increase in coronavirus cases despite a lift in testing, an update the state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said was "remarkable".

It comes as the national death toll rose to 54 following the deaths of two men previously hospitalised with the virus.

In NSW, there were 49 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on April 9. While that was 11 more cases than the previous 24 hours, the number of tests increased by more than 500.

"I want to thank the community for doing what you're doing, because the efforts that you're making are actually keeping us all safe," Hazzard said.

The national total grew to 6177 cases as Tasmania recorded its fourth death, an elderly man at North West Regional Hospital. A 69-year-old man died at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, bringing the NSW death toll to 22.

PAUL KANE/GETTY IMAGES Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have all closed their borders to non-essential travellers.

Hazzard said each of the state's deaths had taken an emotional toll on families, as well as the doctors and nurses who treated them.

"I talk to doctors and nurses who were putting themselves at risk, but they were still absolutely moved by the death of that person," he said. "It is quite emotional for these doctors and nurses who are on the front line."

One of NSW's most critically ill coronavirus patients is on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenator), a machine which takes over a patient's lung and heart function, reoxygenating their blood and removing carbon dioxide externally.

"ECMO, of course, is a higher level of need for the patient ... making sure your organs are being oxygenated," Hazzard said.

There are 2822 confirmed cases across NSW, with 211 patients being treated in hospital. Twenty-nine Covid-19 patients are in ICU in the state, and 23 of those are on ventilators.