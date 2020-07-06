Australian woman dies from bacterial meningitis after pet cat licks her scratches

An Australian grandmother has died from bacterial meningitis after her pet cat scratched her and then licked the wounds on her arm.

The 80-year-old woman was found unresponsive in bed and was rushed to Box Hill Hospital in Melbourne in May. There, the woman spent nine days in a coma before being taken off life support, the Herald Sun reported.

The woman’s family are now warning people of the dangers of cat scratches and bites, especially for people with weakened immune systems.

The woman’s daughter told the Herald Sun that it’s believed Minty the cat, who slept alongside her owner, licked a wound on her arm which caused cat saliva to go into her bloodstream. The elderly woman then developed bacterial meningitis – a serious condition that can led to serious health complications and can cause death.

READ MORE:

* Dogs vs Cats: Which pet makes the better housemate?

* Ask Dr Bruce Chard: Does my cat have feline aids?

* Aussie dad was diagnosed with the flu. It was much worse

* Can you catch diseases from your pets?



Infectious diseases expert Lindsay Grayson said cat saliva carried a lot of bacteria, and warned people to not let cats lick open wounds, especially those with weak immune systems.

“It is a big deal and it is emerging more and more now as an unrecognised cause of heart valve infection, which is obviously fatal if untreated,” Grayson told the Herald Sun.

“Infections related to cat bites and scratches like this person, we’d get at least one a week where somebody comes into the hospital. It is very important that if a cat is biting or scratching you, you mention it to your GP.”

The Ministry of Health website advises people to see a doctor after being bitten by an animal, as bites can easily become seriously infected.

Cat scratches can be as serious as cat bites, because cats constantly lick their claws and the claws carry germs from the cat’s mouth, the website states.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, people who get an infection from animal saliva/ bacteria, can develop symptoms including blisters, redness, swelling, fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Capnocytophaga infection can cause serious complications, the website states.