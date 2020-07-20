Australian boy, 12, charged over fatal crash that killed adult passenger, injured child

South Australia’s Major Crash Investigators charged a 12-year-old boy with two counts of causing harm by dangerous driving.

A 12-year-old Australian boy has been charged over a fatal car crash in South Australia.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash – the boy who was allegedly behind-the-wheel, an 11-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man, South Australia Police confirmed.

The car, a Holden Commodore, reportedly lost control and rolled into scrub. The crash occurred at about 11.45am local time on July 8 in Whyalla Stuart, which is around 400 kilometres northwest of Adelaide.

The adult passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

The 11-year-old suffered multiple limb injuries and was taken to the local hospital for care.

The alleged driver received minor injuries. After he was treated he was arrested by police.

Major Crash Investigators charged the boy with two counts of causing harm by dangerous driving. One of those counts is expected to be escalated to causing death.

The boy, who was refused bail appeared in youth court on July 9. He will reappear in youth court in Adelaide on Jul 22.

The road toll in South Australia has climbed to 55, police confirmed.