Reports Gore teen found dead in regional Western Australia

Australian media is reporting a Gore teenager living and working in regional Western Australia has been found dead. (File photo)

Australian news media is reporting a teenager originally from Gore has been found dead in her home in regional Western Australia.

Reports are Brooke Tuhakaraina, 19, was found unresponsive with blood on her face in the town of Port Denison, about 350 kilometres north of Perth.

Her cause of death was still being determined.

Australian media outlet 7News reported the circumstances of Tuhakaraina’s death could not yet be explained and homicide detectives were now working to get to the bottom of what happened.

7News reported Tuhakaraina was discovered in her bed by a friend on Wednesday morning with blood on her face.

The property she was found in belonged to a shearing contractor and the property she lived in is shared by workers from a local shearing company, it reported.

Tuhakaraina had worked in Western Australia for about a year, her family said to the media agency.

Port Denison is a crayfishing centre and, combined with the directly neighbouring town of Dongara, about 2700 people live in the townships.

Tributes to Tuhakaraina had been flooding in on social media.

“May you rest in peace beautiful girl honestly such a shock hearing about you passing didn't believe it untill I seen all the post I will forever cherish our memories that we made over the years ... [sic]'’ one says.

”Rip Brooke💕 love goes out to your family💕,” says another.