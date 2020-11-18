Covid-19: South Australia reinstates restrictions, shuts borders and bans international flights as 'nasty' cluster grows

Covid-19 restrictions have returned to South Australia and inbound international flights have been suspended as the state endures its second wave.

As of Tuesday, the state had 34 active cases, aged in their teens to 50s. All have either mild or no symptoms. Twenty cases have been linked to one Adelaide cluster, known as the Parafield cluster.

This is the first evidence of community transmission in the state since April.

Kelly Barnes/Getty Images Thousands of people across South Australia sought Covid-19 tests after the Parafield cluster grew to 20.

South Australia Health identified numerous schools, supermarkets, cafes and hotels, as well as an aged care facility and specific public transport routes as locations of interest. As a result, five schools have closed.

A warning was also sent to customers who dined in, ordered takeaways, and received a delivery from a pizza bar over a 10-day period.

“[Those customers] must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and seek testing. This includes people who live with you,” health officials said in a statement.

Around 4000 people have been identified as close contacts and are in self-quarantine. Health officials are contacting them daily.

The state reacted to the new cluster by seeking out tests. Premier Steven Marshall​ thanked the thousands who turned out to testing sites in the last 24 hours. He said Tuesday’s testing rates approached 6000, a record for the state.

“This is nothing short of sensational,” he said on Tuesday according to 9 News.

Despite the high testing rates, the state remains poised for an uphill battle. “We are not out of the woods yet,” Marshall said. “We are just at the beginning stages of dealing with this nasty cluster in Parafield.”

David Mariuz/Getty Images South Australian Premier Steven Marshall was pleased with the testing spike but warned the state isn't out of the woods yet.

The South Australia Government has reinstated a number of restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

Hospitality venues must only have either 100 people or one person per four square metres, individual bookings can’t exceed 10, private events, including funerals, are limited to 50 people, and customers can’t stand up with an alcoholic drink.

Masks are mandatory in aged care services when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The G=government has advised everyone to wear masks in places where physical distancing isn’t possible, and avoid unnecessary travel. Those considered to be at a higher risk of severe illness are being told to avoid having visitors.

South Australia joined the quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel bubble in October, but inbound international flights into the state have been put on hold.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the outbreak further proves her point of the need to be cautious with the two-way quarantine-free travel bubble.

"For me, what's happening in South Australia only further reinforces the importance of having that good understanding of how Australia intends to manage their internal borders when there are outbreaks,” she said.

"Because of course, if they have an outbreak, but they have been instituting strong border controls, then it's manageable. But if they have a tolerance level for community transmission that's higher than ours, then that is problematic. So those are still issues that we are working through."

David Mariuz/Getty Images People queued outside a testing centre in the Adelaide suburb of Parafield.

A number of states and territories around Australia have shut out the southern state as a result of the outbreak.

Queensland declared Adelaide a hotspot at 11.59pm (local time) on Monday, requiring all arrivals to undergo 14 days in a managed isolation facility at their own expense. Western Australia closed its borders to all travellers from South Australia. Those wanting to fly in must meet strict exemption criteria.

Tasmania has labelled the state a medium-risk. All arrivals from South Australia are required to quarantine.

New South Wales and Victoria are yet to roll out any restrictions.