Covid-19: Isolation rule-breakers and illicit wedding parties cause havoc in Sydney

As Australia grapples to get on top of its latest Covid-19 outbreaks, a handful of people are continuing to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

New South Wales has been battling another wave of Covid-19 following an outbreak at Sydney’s northern beaches, with the virus now re-emerging in other areas.

In an attempt to curb infection numbers, the state has imposed a raft of restrictions in Sydney such as mandatory mask wearing in certain indoor settings, and capacity limits at events.

Despite the new outbreaks, some residents are continuing to break the rules and make headlines across the country.

READ MORE:

* NSW police minister labels Sydney wedding breach a 'bastard act'

* Seventeen New Zealanders caught entering Melbourne on day one of travel bubble

* Latrell Mitchell cleared of coronavirus after negative test



Jenny Evans/Getty Images A Covid safe testing sign is seen in Warriewood on December 18 in Sydney, Australia.

A couple who allegedly fled from Melbourne Airport after being told they had to quarantine are facing fines of $38,000. The couple have disputed Victorian authorities' allegations that they ran from officers after arriving into Melbourne on a flight from Canberra, but have apologised for the ordeal, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A Sydney wedding operator is also facing a $5000 fine after up to 700 guests attended an event, breaching a public health order.

A furious NSW Police Minister David Elliott told media that the situation was “baffling” amid restrictions on event numbers. He said police would make sure the venue operator received the fine and if it was challenged, the man risked six months in jail, 9 News reported.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images A Covid safe sign is seen at Narrabeen on December in Sydney, Australia.

The wedding was believed to have been held not far from the suburb of Berala, which is where a new cluster emerged just before Christmas and has led to thousands of people being asked to isolate.

In a separate incident, a woman was fined twice in three days after allegedly refusing to self-isolate despite being told she is a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The 27-year-old woman from Sydney's Cronulla was first fined $1000 by police on December 31 after they were notified that the woman was close contact of a positive case but was not self-isolating while at a Byron Bay resort, The Guardian reported.

Police had previously given the woman advice about self-isolation and testing, and gave her personal protective equipment (PPE) to use. According to the media outlet, police returned days later after reports the woman was not self-isolating and had been swimming in the resort pool. She was given another $1000 fine, it reported.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images People are seen walking along Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD on December 21.

Two other Sydney residents were also fined $1000 each after being caught leaving their home on the northern beaches on January 2 to travel to Yamba for a holiday, the SMH reported.

The media outlet quoted a statement from police which said the couple did not have a lawful excuse for leaving their home and, in doing so, had breached the public health order.

From Monday, people in Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains can be fined $200 if they are caught not wearing a mask in certain indoor settings, such as supermarkets.

On Monday, New South Wales reported no new local cases, however, officials said testing numbers were “far too low”. There were also two local cases that missed the 8pm cut-off time for Monday’s number announcement, ABC reported.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images People pictured walking in Sydney's CBD on December 23.

Both of the cases were linked to Berala cluster and would be included in Tuesday's case numbers.

NSW Acting Premier John Barilaro told media that a lot more people needed to come forward for testing, saying “the numbers are far too low”.

On Sunday, the state reported eight new cases, while the state of Victoria reported three new locally acquired cases on Monday.