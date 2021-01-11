The Aussie ad which pokes fun at Covid-19 border restrictions and PM Scott Morrison

A tongue-in-cheek Australian television ad pokes fun at the country’s state restrictions, and its prime minister.

Meat and Livestock Australia served up its new campaign with an ad that depicts the year 2031, showing Australia’s states divided by “Great State Walls”. It goes on to show the walls being pulled down and residents from across the country reuniting to enjoy lamb barbecue together.

Humorous jabs are made at Australian residents from different states throughout the advertisement, and the final few seconds of the video makes light of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s trip to Hawaii which he took amid raging bushfires at the end of 2019.

The new advertisement has made headlines across Australia, and been praised as “a good laugh”, “glorious” and “perfection”, and other said they enjoyed the cheeky jab at the prime minister. You can watch it below:

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Border bans in Australia will separate families at Christmas

* Australia changes national anthem lyrics for 2021

* Audible ad featuring Clarke Gayford taken off Australian TV due to 'dangerous' message

* Scott Morrison: 'I accept the criticism' for family holiday amid bushfires

* Australian PM Scott Morrison sorry for Hawaiian holiday as fires ravage country

* Australian watchdog rejects complaints over Libra ad showing menstrual blood



“Omg this is brilliant – I needed a good laugh this morning. LOVE IT. Awesome marketing team thought this up,” one person wrote online.

However not everyone was happy with the clip. Some people took to the comments to call the ad “ridiculous”, and complain about the price of lamb.

“As a brand that celebrates unity and the power of coming together, this year in the ad, we wanted to remind Australians that we are always stronger together,” MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy was reported by 7News saying.