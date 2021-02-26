Covid-19: Pfizer vaccines 'thrown out' after storage bungle at Melbourne aged care facility

About 120 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine had to be thrown out at a Melbourne aged care facility after a storage botch up.

Australian media reported on Friday that the vaccines had been delivered to St Vincent's aged care home in the city’s south-west suburb of Werribee earlier in the week.

The vaccines had been administered by Aspen Medical, and 25 vials had been left over at the aged care facility and placed into a fridge for storage.

“The Pfizer vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 [degrees] Celsius for up to five days,” ABC News reported a department of health spokesperson saying.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccinations begin in Australia as prime minister receives Pfizer immunisation

* How Pfizer vaccine works: From freezer to immunity

* Covid-19: Australia on track to vaccinate 4 million by March

* US pharmacist 'intentionally' spoiled more than 500 coronavirus vaccine doses, hospital says



Charles Krupa/AP Pictured: a syringe being filled with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

“While refrigeration was maintained it was not possible to verify that temperature was maintained throughout.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, a medical decision was made not to use the remaining vials,” the spokesperson said.

The federal health department confirmed to Australian media that 25 vials, which is 125 doses, of the Covid-19 vaccine were thrown out as a result.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was quizzed by media about the vaccine waste on Friday but said it was a matter for Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, and referred all questions to him instead.

Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout officially began on Monday, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison received his jab on Sunday to raise awareness and help boost confidence in the programme.

More than 23,000 Australians had received their first dose of the vaccine, including residents of 90 aged care homes, Morrison told media on Friday.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured holding a vaccine vial.

Two ageing advocacy groups told The Guardian that so far the rollout had been going remarkably well, with just some “teething problems”.

This week, an Australian doctor gave two patients four times the recommended dose of the vaccine. On Wednesday, Hunt, the health minister, said the doctor had not received the required training.

New Zealand's vaccine rollout has also begun, with 12,000 border workers prioritised to be the first to receive the jabs.