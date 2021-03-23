Watch: spiders invade homes amid record-breaking flooding in Australia
Swarms of spiders are invading peoples homes in New South Wales amid rising floodwaters.
The Australian state has been hit by record-breaking rain, causing widespread flooding, damage to homes and evacuations.
The significant flooding isn’t just affecting people, but animals, spiders and snakes too.
Videos shared online show hundreds of spiders clinging to walls and a garage door in a bid to escape the relentless rain.
Resident Matt Lovenfosse saw a brown carpet made up of millions of spiders fleeing from rising waters near Kinchela Creek, in New South Wales.
“The spiders all crawled up on to the house, on to fences and whatever they can get on to,” he told the Guardian Australia.
Macksville resident Melanie Williams was also stunned to see a swarm of spiders climbing up the outside wall of her home. “I occasionally see spiders around the place but never anything like that, it was just insane,” she told the ABC.
She described the situation as “horrific” but told Guardian Australia her neighbour had close to double the amount of spiders in his garage.
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the impact of several weather fronts had been “catastrophic”, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Berejiklian told Australian media that clean-up and recovery operations across the flood-hit state would “take weeks”.
“Many river systems are still taking major flows ... so there could be flooding in communities we have not anticipated,” 9 News reported Berejiklian saying.
Flood watches and warnings are in force on Tuesday, from the Queensland border to Victoria, and up to 15,000 people are on standby for evacuation orders.
Stuff