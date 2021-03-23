Watch: spiders invade homes amid record-breaking flooding in Australia

Swarms of spiders are invading peoples homes in New South Wales amid rising floodwaters.

The Australian state has been hit by record-breaking rain, causing widespread flooding, damage to homes and evacuations.

David Gray/Getty Images Flooding has cut off roads on the east coast of Australia.

The significant flooding isn’t just affecting people, but animals, spiders and snakes too.

Videos shared online show hundreds of spiders clinging to walls and a garage door in a bid to escape the relentless rain.

READ MORE:

* Australian floods: New warnings issued, the worst may be still to come

* Thousands could be evacuated as western Sydney residents forced to flee

* NSW Floods: Evacuations as state hit with 'record-breaking' amount of rain



Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Evacuation warnings are in place for parts of Western Sydney as floodwaters continue to rise.

Resident Matt Lovenfosse saw a brown carpet made up of millions of spiders fleeing from rising waters near Kinchela Creek, in New South Wales.

“The spiders all crawled up on to the house, on to fences and whatever they can get on to,” he told the Guardian Australia.

Macksville resident Melanie Williams was also stunned to see a swarm of spiders climbing up the outside wall of her home. “I occasionally see spiders around the place but never anything like that, it was just insane,” she told the ABC.

Screenshot from video New South Wales residents have been posting photos and videos of swarms of spiders invading their homes amid rising flood waters.

She described the situation as “horrific” but told Guardian Australia her neighbour had close to double the amount of spiders in his garage.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the impact of several weather fronts had been “catastrophic”, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Rick Rycroft/AP Paul Zammit carries his pet emu after rescuing her from floodwater in Windsor, northwest of Sydney.

Berejiklian told Australian media that clean-up and recovery operations across the flood-hit state would “take weeks”.

“Many river systems are still taking major flows ... so there could be flooding in communities we have not anticipated,” 9 News reported Berejiklian saying.

Flood watches and warnings are in force on Tuesday, from the Queensland border to Victoria, and up to 15,000 people are on standby for evacuation orders.