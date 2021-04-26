Trans-Tasman bubble: Decision on travel to Western Australia due Tuesday as Perth's lockdown ends

Travel between New Zealand and Perth remains on pause.

Travel between New Zealand and Perth remains on pause until at least Tuesday, when the New Zealand government will decide if flights can resume.

Perth’s snap three-day lockdown will end as planned on Tuesday, after no new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the city overnight.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government would consider further advice from health officials on Tuesday.

In response to the lockdown, quarantine-free flights to and from Perth, as part of the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, were paused on Friday night.

Perth to enter three-day snap lockdown as new community COVID-19 case detected

In a statement, Hipkins said: “Our risk assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand is low”.

Additional information from Western Australia, particularly more results from the additional testing that has been done, was expected to be available on Tuesday.

Until then, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia will remain paused.

Hipkins said the government was working to confirm its position before the first flight scheduled to leave Western Australia on Tuesday night.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced Perth's three-day lockdown will end on Tuesday.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the lockdown had worked as a circuit-breaker to stop the virus spreading.

“Lockdown was necessary, and it worked,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

Travel is now allowed out of the state, but some interim restrictions remain, including limits on gatherings.

Mask-wearing remains compulsory indoors and outdoors and on public transport, and anyone leaving Perth must continue to wear a mask, McGowan said.

The interim restrictions are scheduled to last until Saturday, but will be reviewed alongside case numbers and test results from contacts.

McGowan said it was not possible to snap back to where the city was last week, but a step-down approach would give them the confidence to get back to normal.

Shops, bars and restaurants will be able to open from Tuesday with a limit of 20 patrons and schools will re-open.

How the Perth outbreak spread

A new outbreak in the community, stemming from a cluster at the Mercure Hotel Perth isolation facility, prompted the shutdown, which took effect from 12.01am (local time) on April 24.

The virus was found to have spread among quarantining guests in separate rooms, and travelled interstate after a man, who completed 14 days in managed isolation opposite an infected couple who returned from India, tested positive on arrival in Melbourne, Victoria.

He had spent five days in the community in Perth with a friend before his departure.

The friend, a woman who hosted him during his stay, tested positive from a rapid test on Friday. A man in his 40s who visited the same restaurant as the pair later tested positive.

Travel exemption criteria amended

The couple from India that sparked this chain of infection entered managed isolation on April 10. They tested positive three and five days later. In addition to infecting the man who travelled to India, the couple were linked to two other infections in the managed isolation facility.

The man was granted an exemption from the state to leave Perth in December and travel to India for his wedding. McGowan, however, said they needed to be “a lot tougher” in relation to letting people leave Australia.

“If you want to go overseas, it should be for only the most extraordinary of reasons at this point in time,” the premier said on Sunday. “Not to go overseas for a wedding, even to go overseas for a funeral.”

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Radio 6PR on Monday the exemption granted was “absolutely in line with the criteria at the time’. She denied that the federal government has been too relaxed with its travel exemption process.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews doesn't think the federal government has been too lax with its border exemptions, however, changes have been made to tighten the process.

Changes were enacted on Thursday, tightening the criteria around exemptions for travel to India.

“We have tightened that criteria from January 8, and in respect to India, we have tightened that as of Thursday last week.

“A wedding would be very unlikely to be approved [under the new criteria].”

Exemptions for those travelling to India are limited to “very urgent circumstances only”, according to information on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Two casual contacts flew to New Zealand

In a Facebook post, McGowan said contact tracing teams are working “around the clock” to identify any new locations of interest. So far, 33 potential public exposure sites have been identified.

In total, 359 close and casual contacts have been identified by Australian authorities. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health is contacting664 passengers who arrived in the country on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23. All but 7 have now been contacted, Hipkins said on Monday.

Two passengers were considered casual contacts and are self-isolating in New Zealand while they wait for their Covid-19 test results. An update on those cases and the results of their tests is expected on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said risk to the public is “very low”. Covid-19 test results are due this week.

When will travel resume to Perth?

The New Zealand Government is advising people booked to travel between New Zealand and WA in the next few days to check in with their airline. It also reminded New Zealanders that this is a scenario both countries have planned for.

Tourism operator Veronika Vermeulen​ from Aroha New Zealand Tours hoped this disruption didn’t scare people off utilising the bubble.

“The latest lockdown in Perth has created another bout of nervousness for trans-Tasman travel, but it shouldn’t. There are stringent protocols and practices in place, with the chance of Australians getting stuck in New Zealand for prolonged periods very remote.

“We really need to encourage people [that] we are in an amazing situation in the world, both countries have dealt with [the pandemic] fantastically.”

Veronika Vermeulen from Aroha New Zealand Tours hoped the suspended bubble arrangements with Perth won't impact Australian travellers' decisions to come to New Zealand.

Vermeulen has been fielding a lot of interest from hopeful travellers in Australia and even in the United States and Europe, in preparation for 2022.

She predicted it might be another month or two before the feeling of nervousness among Australians dissipated.

She said the decision to suspend quarantine-free travel to and from Western Australia showed the two governments are reacting appropriately and dealing with the issue at hand.