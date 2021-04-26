Trans-Tasman bubble: End of Perth Covid-19 lockdown 'too early to predict'

WA Premier Mark McGowan said it’s too early to predict whether Perth’s three-day lockdown will end on Tuesday.

The Western Australian premier is holding his tongue when it comes to predicting whether Perth’s snap three-day lockdown will end, as planned, on Tuesday.

“Right now, it’s too early to predict what will happen come Tuesday,” Mark McGowan​ said at a press conference on Sunday.

While Perth is in lockdown, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia remains on hold. There has been no indication from the Government or airlines on when flights will resume.

Health advice around the Covid-19 situation in Perth is due on Monday, but McGowan warned some public safety measures may remain even if lockdown ends.

“I think people should get used to the prospect that there’ll be some further measures continued beyond Monday. What they are exactly at this point in time we don’t have, but we'll work them out over the coming 24 hours.”

Measures implemented during the lockdown include a stay-at-home order and mandatory mask use for Perth and Peel residents when outside.

No update has been released by the WA Government yet.

How the Perth outbreak spread

A new outbreak in the community, stemming from a cluster at the Mercure Hotel Perth isolation facility, prompted the shutdown, which took effect from 12.01am (local time) on April 24.

The virus was found to have spread among quarantining guests in separate rooms, and travelled interstate after a man, who completed 14 days in managed isolation opposite an infected couple who returned from India, tested positive on arrival in Melbourne, Victoria. He had spent five days in the community in Perth wth a friend before his departure.

The friend, a woman who hosted him during his stay, tested positive from a rapid test on Friday. A man in his 40s who visited the same restaurant as the pair later tested positive.

Two casual contacts flew to New Zealand

In a Facebook post, McGowan said contact tracing teams are working “around the clock” to identify any new locations of interest. So far, 33 potential public exposure sites have been identified.

In total, 359 close and casual contacts have been identified by Australian authorities. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health is contacting around 1000 passengers who arrived in the country on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23.

Of those, two were considered casual contacts and are self-isolating in New Zealand while they wait for their Covid-19 test results.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said risk to the public is “very low”. Covid-19 test results are due this week.

When will travel resume to Perth?

In response to the lockdown, quarantine-free flights to and from Perth, as part of the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, were paused on Friday night.

No indication has been given as to when flights will resume – Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.

The New Zealand Government is advising people booked to travel between New Zealand and WA in the next few days to check in with their airline. It also reminded New Zealanders that this is a scenario both countries have planned for.

Tourism operator Veronika Vermeulen​ from Aroha New Zealand Tours hoped this disruption didn’t scare people off utilising the bubble.

“The latest lockdown in Perth has created another bout of nervousness for trans-Tasman travel, but it shouldn’t. There are stringent protocols and practices in place, with the chance of Australians getting stuck in New Zealand for prolonged periods very remote.

“We really need to encourage people [that] we are in an amazing situation in the world, both countries have dealt with [the pandemic] fantastically.”

Veronika Vermeulen from Aroha New Zealand Tours hoped the suspended bubble arrangements with Perth won't impact Australian travellers' decisions to come to New Zealand.

Vermeulen has been fielding a lot of interest from hopeful travellers in Australia and even in the United States and Europe, in preparation for 2022. She predicted it might be another month or two before the feeling of nervousness among Australians dissipated.

She said the decision to suspend quarantine-free travel to and from Western Australia showed the two governments are reacting appropriately and dealing with the issue at hand.

“It doesn't seem to be, yet, confirming a big outbreak.”

No new Covid-19 community cases were reported in WA on Sunday. A new imported case takes the number of active cases to 31.

McGowan said on Sunday the situation was “debilitating” and “regrettable”, but it’s “one of those things in the Covid world where things are unpredictable”.