Covid-19: New community case in Sydney not linked to overseas travel, MIQ

A new Covid-19 community case has been reported in Sydney, with no known links to the border or overseas travel.

New South Wales Health confirmed the man in his 50s, who lives in Sydney's eastern suburbs, has not travelled overseas recently and doesn’t work at a managed isolation facility, at the border or in a health role.

“Urgent investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are underway,” a statement from the state’s health authority read.

“In this case, we’re really interested in how this person acquired the infection to understand the broader risk in the community,” Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told Stuff they are working with NSW public health officials, who are leading the investigation into the new case. An update is expected later on Wednesday evening.

No changes have yet been made to the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement.

The New Zealand Government has an agreement with Australia that if there are cases they should know about, they'll be notified through the National Focal Point, and a phone call will be made to the Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay or her office.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the man “did everything right”, but this shows “we can't take anything for granted”.

“We have to maintain our social distancing we have to make sure we have good hand hygiene, we need to get tested with the mildest of symptoms, and very, very importantly and significantly, we need to use the QR codes.”

The man, who was symptomatic, came forward to be tested on Tuesday, however, he was considered infectious since April 30, said Chant, who thanked him for his proactively getting a test.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The results, which were returned on Wednesday morning, showed he had a high viral load. This suggests he was potentially highly infectious. The case wasn't included in the daily case update.

Genome sequencing is underway to determine what strain he is infected with, and if the infection is linked to any existing cases in the state's managed isolation and quarantine system, or any cases in other states. Results are expected in the next 24 hours.

Berejiklian said the man was “very active" and may have been exposed to people from other states. Chant said he had recently travelled, but they must “keep our mind open about transmission”.

"We have the ongoing threat associated with incursions [at the border]," Chant said.

The health authority is urgently contacting around 20 close contacts of the man, who will then be tested and isolated. They are still determining if the venues will be treated as close contacts.

The man visited a number of locations across the city while potentially infectious, and diligently used the state’s contact tracing app. Locations of interest include Event Cinemas at Bondi Junction, Figo Restaurant at Rushcutters Bay, and BP Mascot. His workplace hasn't been listed as a location of interest because he isn't believed to have been infectious while at work.

NSW Health is advising anyone who visited the venues at the times specified – including those who have been partially or fully vaccinated – to immediately get tested and isolate. Additional venues may be added to the list in time.

Chant said the next ring of testing around the case will show if he passed it on. Berejiklian expected other cases to emerge.

“Our response would be proportionate to the number of cases that are established, the geographical location of the cases and whether or not they are in isolation,” Chant said.

Locations of interest: