Covid-19: Sydney's Covid-free streak ends with discovery of two new community cases

Covid-19 cases have been found in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

New cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the community in Sydney.

New South Wales Health is investigating after a man in his 60s tested positive in the city's eastern suburbs on Wednesday. A household contact of the man has also tested positive.

The positive results end the Australian state’s 40 day Covid-free run.

The man in his 60s hadn't travelled overseas but worked as a driver sometimes transporting international aircrew.

He returned a positive result to a saliva test on Tuesday, and another positive result to a PCR test on Wednesday.

Confirmation of the household contact of the man testing positive came late on Wednesday night (NZ time).

“Urgent investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are underway, as is genome sequencing,” a statement from NSW Health read.

The man in his 60s visited a number of locations across Sydney, including a cinema, while potentially infectious. Close contacts were being urgently contacted and asked to isolate and get tested.

The 1.45pm (local time) screening of the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at Events Cinema at Bondi Junction on Saturday, June 13, had been classified as a close contact venue.

Anyone who was at the cinema viewing that film at the same time must immediately call NSW Health, self-isolate for 14 days and seek a test. They must remain in isolation for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

Other potential exposure locations included Belle Cafe at Vaucluse on a number of occasions, Sourdough Bakery at Bondi Junction, and David Jones at Bondi Junction.

The case was not included in Wednesday’s Covid-19 report, but would be included in the tally on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state recorded three new imported cases.

Locations of interest: