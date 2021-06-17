Covid-19: Third community case in Sydney confirmed, investigations underway into fourth possible case

A third Covid-19 community case has been confirmed in Sydney, while a fourth case is being investigated.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the third community case – a woman in her 70s – tested positive after visiting a location linked to the first case detected on Wednesday.

The woman, who lived in Sydney’s inner-west suburbs, was symptomatic and sought a test on Wednesday morning. She had been identified as a close contact at the cafe, Australian officials confirmed.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed a man in his 60s tested positive in the city's eastern suburbs. A household contact, his wife, also tested positive.

Investigations are also underway in Sydney to determine if a new Covid-19 community case with no known links to existing cases is a false positive result.

A man in his 40s tested positive for the virus, however, NSW Health was working to determine if it was a true positive result.

“It could be a false positive, or it could be an old case. And it is as yet unrelated to the eastern suburbs cluster.”

The man, from the city’s north-western suburbs, didn’t have any obvious links to any active cases.

NSW Health said: “He has low viral levels and the timing and source [of] infection is being urgently investigated through additional testing and interviews.”

Berejiklian advised anyone who had been deemed a close contact of the venues to get tested, stay home and isolate for 14 days “no questions asked”.

Contact tracing was underway for all new cases and positive samples were being sequenced to try and determine any potential links to existing cases.

Over 700 people had been contacted already and were getting tested and self-isolating. Household members of these contacts were also be advised to self-isolate until the contact returned a negative result.

Additional locations had been added to the list of potential exposure sites.

The earlier positive results from the man and his wife put an end the state’s 40 day Covid-free run.

The man in his 60s hadn't travelled overseas but worked as a driver sometimes transporting international aircrew.

He returned a positive result to a saliva test on Tuesday, and another positive result to a PCR test on Wednesday.

Confirmation of the household contact of the man testing positive came late on Wednesday night (NZ time).

“Urgent investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are underway, as is genome sequencing,” a statement from NSW Health read.

The man in his 60s visited a number of locations across Sydney, including a cinema, while potentially infectious. Close contacts were being urgently contacted and asked to isolate and get tested.

The 1.45pm (local time) screening of the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at Events Cinema at Bondi Junction on Saturday, June 13, had been classified as a close contact venue.

Anyone who was at the cinema viewing that film at the same time must immediately call NSW Health, self-isolate for 14 days and seek a test. They must remain in isolation for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

Other potential exposure locations included Belle Cafe at Vaucluse on a number of occasions, Sourdough Bakery at Bondi Junction, and David Jones at Bondi Junction.

The case was not included in Wednesday’s Covid-19 report, but would be included in the tally on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state recorded three new imported cases.

Locations of interest: