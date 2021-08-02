Covid-19: Australia's outbreaks still growing, snap lockdown extended in Queensland

Existing public health measures aren’t doing enough to curb growing Covid-19 outbreaks in Australia.

Since the Delta variant began running rampant in the state of New South Wales last month, dozens more cases had popped up further along the east coast of the country. Queensland was the latest state to implement a snap lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of its own Delta outbreak.

The escalating situation across the ditch prompted the suspension of the quarantine-free travel arrangement for at least eight weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on around Australia.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Eleven local Government areas in South-East Queensland have had lockdown extended through to Sunday.

READ MORE:

* We didn't see Covid coming; are we any better prepared for Delta?

* Covid-19: Strict lockdown in parts of Australia's Queensland

* Queensland government forces NRL hub families to gaffer tape balcony doors shut after Covid-19 breaches

* Covid-19: Victoria's lockdown extended by a week, South Australia to enter snap lockdown tonight



Queensland

Since last week, the sunshine state has been monitoring a growing outbreak. On Monday, it recorded 13 new cases linked to this outbreak.

Of these, seven were students and five were related to the school as household contacts. Six schools have been traced to this cluster.

The outbreak had since grown to 31 linked cases.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced on Monday the snap-lockdown initiated on Saturday would be extended through to Sunday at 4pm (local time). He said the existing settings, which were initially set to expire on Tuesday afternoon, were “insufficient” to deal with the outbreak.

"We desperately hope that that will be sufficient for our contact tracers to get into home quarantine absolutely anyone who could've been exposed to the Delta strain.

“There's too many cars on the road in Brisbane at the moment, too many people out and about.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young urged all Queenslanders with symptoms to get tested, and for those in the 11 local government areas in South-East Queensland who were under the lockdown mandate to follow the rules.

"This outbreak, unfortunately, is escalating," Young said. "But I am very confident that with the strategies we have in place in Queensland and with the cooperation of every single Queenslander, we will get through it.

New South Wales

The outbreak in New South Wales grew by 207 cases on Monday. Of these new cases, at least 72 were infectious in the community, and only 89 were in isolation for the entirety of the infectious period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian​ said the number of infectious cases in the community was still too high.

“The main form of transmission remains workplaces and also households.

“That is being consistent and that is what we are trying to break the back of moving forward.”

Furthermore, 105 of the new cases had been linked to a known case or cluster, 92 were household contacts, and 13 were close contacts. Officials were investigating 102 cases with unknown sources of infection.

The state had 232 active cases in hospital, 54 of these were in intensive care, 25 of whom required ventilation.

EDWINA PICKLES/Sydney Morning Herald Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were still too many people infectious in the community.

Berejiklian said the Government was focused on vaccinating younger adults, an approach that aimed to target the most mobile generations who were getting and spreading the virus through the state.

Another person – a man in his 90s from southwest Sydney – died. The man had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and was the state’s 15th death linked to this outbreak, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said on Monday.

Parts of the state remained in a strict lockdown, with measures rolled out for three more local government areas. Masks were now required outdoors and a 5km travel limit was being implemented in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Cumberland, Blacktown, Parramatta, Georges River and Campbelltown.

Sydney’s lockdown had been extended to at least August 28, while the week-long lockdown in Blayney, Cabonne and Orange had been lifted.

Victoria

The Covid-19 situation in Victoria was improving, with the state’s outbreak growing by only two on Monday. One of these cases was a household contact who went to the Wallabies rugby match, and the other was a household contact of an infected traffic controller from Moonee Valley.

Eight cases remained in hospital, three of these were in intensive care.

The number of exposure sites around the state had dropped from over 300 to 56.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Australian Defense Force personnel and Protective service officers on patrol in Melbourne.

From 11.59pm Tuesday (local time), Victoria was implementing stricter controls on its NSW border. All residents living in the border region would only be able to enter Victoria without a permit for essential reasons such as care and compassion reasons, necessary goods and services including medical care and Covid-19 tests, paid or voluntary work, education, vaccinations or sport and exercise.

Health Minister Martin Foley said these new restrictions were being introduced in the wake of the “deteriorating situation” in NSW as a way to try to reduce the risk to the state of Victoria and strike a balance.

“We know that will have an impact on many border residents but we also know that an outbreak of the Delta variant on our doorstep will have an even more negative impact on our border communities.

"Things in NSW are expected to get worse before they get better, and we want to make sure that our border-bubble arrangements are based on that risk assessment.”

The state had lifted its fifth lockdown last week, however, measures such as mask mandates and home gathering limits were still in place.

South Australia

In South Australia, authorities were in the process of considering rolling back some restrictions including mask mandates and gathering limits, according to 9 News.

The state had been enduring tough restrictions for the last week.

Travellers from ACT, NSW, Victoria and the greater Brisbane area in Queensland were not permitted to enter the state.

In addition to this, from 12.01am Tuesday (local time) commercial transport and freight operators arriving in South Australia from NSW would be required to present evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival.

South Australia residents in Queensland were being urged to return home immediately as additional border restrictions loomed.

The state recorded no new community cases on Sunday.

Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia

Tasmania barred anyone travelling from NSW for non-essential reasons entry to the state. People who had been to locations of interest in Victoria, Queensland and South Austraalia were also not permitted entry.

Anyone who was already in the state and had been in any of the affected areas in Queensland since July 17 were required to stay at home and seek a test if experiencing symptoms or if they were at a location of interest.

The state recorded no new cases on Sunday.

There were no active community cases in the Northern Territory on Monday. Various testing and managed or home isolation requirements were in place for travellers from NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria.

Western Australian also recorded no new cases overnight on Sunday. The state had classified NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria as medium risk states, meaning entry isn’t permitted without permission.