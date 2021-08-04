Covid-19: First Covid-free day in Victoria in over three weeks, 16 new cases in Queensland

“Well done Victoria”, the state’s premier tweeted in response to the zero day. (File image)

For the first time in just over three weeks, the Australian state of Victoria has recorded no new Covid-19 cases in the community, while Queensland’s Delta outbreak continues to grow.

Victoria had been grappling with an outbreak of the Delta variant in recent weeks, forcing it into its fifth lockdown, which was lifted at the end of July.

The number of active cases in the state had also declined from 124 on Tuesday to 99 on Wednesday.

Vaccination rates were also ramping up with 17,612 doses administered in the last 24 hours to midnight, taking the total number of jabs administered to 1.69 million.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews celebrated Wednesday’s case-free milestone on Twitter.

“Zero,” he tweeted. “Well done Victoria.”

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton celebrated the state’s achievement with a photo of Olympic swim coach Dean Boxall’s iconic celebration after Ariarne Titmus’ win in the 400m freestyle.

The state on Tuesday had recorded four new cases, all linked to known outbreaks and all in isolation during their infectious periods.

At that time there were 10 people in hospital, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator, Sutton announced on Tuesday.

While harsher restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, had been eased, various public health measures were still in place.

Face masks were mandatory indoors and outdoors, except for at home, private gatherings were still prohibited, but groups of up to 10 could gather in a public place, and people were still being encouraged to work and study from home.

Queensland

Queensland reported 17 new community cases on Wednesday, all but one linked to the Indooroopilly​ outbreak in Brisbane.

Of the new cases, four were linked to Ironside State School, including one teacher, two were from Indooroopilly State High School, one was from Brisbane Grammar School, and nine were close contacts of existing cases.

"That brings this outbreak to 63 genomically-linked cases meaning that in less than a week, this has become our biggest outbreak since the first wave last year," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Miles also confirmed the mystery case in Cairns that was first reported as a potential case on Tuesday afternoon was an active case, but was unrelated to the Brisbane outbreak. The infection has been confirmed to be that of the Delta variant, but the source remained unknown. The case – a reef pilot – had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said this case had likely contracted the virus through his work.

"He has very high CT values, extremely high," Young said.

"So that means very little virus."

The man’s family members had tested negative, but as a precaution the childcare centre the man took his child to had been closed for cleaning and a risk assessment.

The state was still in lockdown until 4pm (local time) on Sunday, with high testing rates across the state leaning towards an end to lockdown at the specified time.

"Let's keep that testing rate high," Miles said of the 51,479 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

"That's one of the things that will allow us to get out of lockdown as quickly as possible."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk​, who was still in managed isolation in Brisbane, shared traffic camera photos of empty roads across southeast Queensland on Twitter, praising everyone for following the rules.

“This is what it looks like when we all work together.

“Thank you for staying home, South-East Queensland,” she tweeted.

Queensland Health confirmed on Tuesday afternoon it was investigating a potential case in Cairns. It was not yet known if it was an active or historical case, where the infection came from or what variant the person was infected with.

This new case was in addition to the 16 community cases reported in the Brisbane area – the majority of which were students from four different schools in the Indooroopilly​ area.

New South Wales

Looking to the rest of the country, an update on the situation in New South Wales was expected at 11am local time (1pm NZT). The press conference, usually held by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, would be live-streamed on TikTok.

On Tuesday, the state reported 199 new cases, the majority were linked to existing cases and outbreaks. Of these cases, 111 were being investigated as the sources of infection were unknown.