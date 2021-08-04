Covid-19: Man in his 20s dies in NSW as outbreak grows by 233 cases, 17 new cases in Queensland, first Covid-free day in Victoria

Two people have died from Covid-19 in New South Wales, including a man in his 20s who was isolating at home when he “suddenly deteriorated”. The state recorded another 233 cases overnight, while Queensland’s outbreak grew by 17 and Victoria marked a Covid-free milestone.

The southwest Sydney man was an unvaccinated confirmed Covid-19 case in home isolation who was undergoing daily health checks with nurses. Prior to his death he had complained of being “a little fatigued”, his health deteriorated quickly.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images The state of NSW is still grappling with a growing Delta outbreak.

“Obviously our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday. “But it demonstrates again how this disease is lethal, how it affects people of all ages.“

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, who expressed her “incredible condolences” to the man’s family at this “tragic time”, confirmed another Covid-positive person was with him at the time of his death, and had since been taken to hospital.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ expects loss of up to $530m after trans-Tasman bubble suspended

* This is how Australians will be able to travel internationally again

* Covid-19: New Zealand buys vaccines for Fiji, as political turmoil compounds worsening crisis

* Covid-19 in Australia: Delta outbreaks still growing in Queensland, NSW and Victoria



Jenny Evans/Getty Images Over 230 new cases were reported in the community on Wednesday.

“You can imagine the trauma for that other person, who has now been hospitalised,” Chant said.

The second death in the state was a Covid-positive woman in her 80s who was being cared for in hospital. She, too, was unvaccinated.

Both deaths had been referred to the coroner.

NSW Health had reported an additional 233 cases on Wednesday.

Of these new cases, 103 were linked to existing cases and clusters – 79 were household contacts, 24 were close contacts – and 130 were still having the source of infection investigated.

Ninety-two cases were in isolation during their infectious period and 21 were in isolation for part of that period. Forty-seven, however, were infectious in the community. The isolation status of 73 cases remained under investigation.

Additional locations of interest had been identified across the greater Sydney region, including a number of bus routes.

Victoria

Diego Fedele/Getty Images “Well done Victoria”, the state’s premier tweeted in response to the zero day. (File image)

Victoria had been grappling with an outbreak of the Delta variant in recent weeks, forcing it into its fifth lockdown, which was lifted at the end of July.

The number of active cases in the state had also declined from 124 on Tuesday to 99 on Wednesday.

Vaccination rates were also ramping up with 17,612 doses administered in the last 24 hours to midnight, taking the total number of jabs administered to 1.69 million.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews celebrated Wednesday’s case-free milestone on Twitter.

“Zero,” he tweeted. “Well done Victoria.”

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton celebrated the state’s achievement with a photo of Olympic swim coach Dean Boxall’s iconic celebration after Ariarne Titmus’ win in the 400m freestyle.

The state on Tuesday had recorded four new cases, all linked to known outbreaks and all in isolation during their infectious periods.

At that time there were 10 people in hospital, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator, Sutton announced on Tuesday.

While harsher restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, had been eased, various public health measures were still in place.

Face masks were mandatory indoors and outdoors, except for at home, private gatherings were still prohibited, but groups of up to 10 could gather in a public place, and people were still being encouraged to work and study from home.

Queensland

Queensland reported 17 new community cases on Wednesday, all but one linked to the Indooroopilly​ outbreak in Brisbane.

Of the new cases, four were linked to Ironside State School, including one teacher, two were from Indooroopilly State High School, one was from Brisbane Grammar School, and nine were close contacts of existing cases.

"That brings this outbreak to 63 genomically-linked cases meaning that in less than a week, this has become our biggest outbreak since the first wave last year," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Miles also confirmed the mystery case in Cairns that was first reported as a potential case on Tuesday afternoon was an active case, but was unrelated to the Brisbane outbreak. The infection has been confirmed to be that of the Delta variant, but the source remained unknown. The case – a reef pilot – had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said this case had likely contracted the virus through his work.

"He has very high CT values, extremely high," Young said.

"So that means very little virus."

The man’s family members had tested negative, but as a precaution the childcare centre the man took his child to had been closed for cleaning and a risk assessment.

The state was still in lockdown until 4pm (local time) on Sunday, with high testing rates across the state leaning towards an end to lockdown at the specified time.

"Let's keep that testing rate high," Miles said of the 51,479 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

"That's one of the things that will allow us to get out of lockdown as quickly as possible."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk​, who was still in managed isolation in Brisbane, shared traffic camera photos of empty roads across southeast Queensland on Twitter, praising everyone for following the rules.

“This is what it looks like when we all work together.

“Thank you for staying home, South-East Queensland,” she tweeted.

Queensland Health confirmed on Tuesday afternoon it was investigating a potential case in Cairns. It was not yet known if it was an active or historical case, where the infection came from or what variant the person was infected with.

This new case was in addition to the 16 community cases reported in the Brisbane area – the majority of which were students from four different schools in the Indooroopilly​ area.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Wednesday hundreds of new cases and two more deaths.

On Tuesday, the state reported 199 new cases, the majority were linked to existing cases and outbreaks. Of these cases, 111 were being investigated as the sources of infection were unknown.

South Australia

While the state was yet to officially release its Covid-19 update for the day, 7 News reported a potential new community case linked to an existing cluster. If confirmed, this would be the first community case linked to what’s being called the Modbury cluster in almost a week.

The cluster began a few weeks ago with an 81-year-old man who had returned from Argentina via managed isolation in Sydney. He tested positive once in Adelaide. The cluster prompted a week-long lockdown in the southern state.

Stringent Covid-19 restrictions were set to ease from midnight (local time) on Wednesday. Gathering limits would be lifted with venues able to return to 50 per cent capacity. Mask use was still a requirement.