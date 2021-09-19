Hundreds arrested in Melbourne after violent anti-lockdown protests, police officers hospitalised

Police and protesters have clashed in a violent anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia.

On Saturday, more than 230 people were arrested in the large Australian city following a protest over Covid-19 restrictions.

Six police officers were taken to hospital, and another three were injured, as a result of the demonstration which saw police pelted with stones and bottles, and had abuse hurled at them.

According to The Age, a police officer was trampled in the chaos as demonstrators charged over police lines near Richmond, and scuffles broke out.

READ MORE:

* Melbourne police use capsicum spray on Australian lockdown protesters

* Covid-19 Australia: Picnics return to Melbourne, while police prepare for anti-lockdown protests in Sydney

* Black Caps fly out of Pakistan on charter plane to UAE after abandoning tour

* Covid-19: We're beating Delta, now let's finish the job



Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A man is arrested by members of Victoria police on Burnley Street in Richmond on September 18, 2021 in Melbourne.

Australian police had set up checkpoints on roads into the city to stop people from travelling into Melbourne without a reason ahead of the rally on Saturday afternoon. About 2000 police officers also formed a “ring of steel” around the Melbourne CBD, The Guardian reported.

Photos and videos of the event show hundreds of people marching down roads, chanting “no more lockdown”. Some protesters were seen sitting peacefully in the middle of a road. Many people were also not wearing masks. Other photos show police dousing people in pepper spray.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Anti-lockdown protesters clash with members of police, who used pepper spray, in Melbourne, Australia.

Victoria police commander Mark Galliott told Australian media that 235 protesters were arrested following the demonstration, including 193 people who would be fined for breaching the public health orders.

The remaining people were arrested for a range of offences including assaulting police, riotous behaviour, weapons and drug offences, The Guardian reported Galliott saying.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Anti-lockdown protesters gathered amid Covid-19 restrictions prohibiting large outdoor gatherings on Saturday in Melbourne.

Of the 10 police officers injured, six were hospitalised with injuries including torn muscles, broken bones and bruises.

“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” Galliott told media.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A demonstration took place as Covid-19 restrictions eased in Metropolitan Melbourne to allow outdoor picnics and small exercise groups.

On Saturday, the state of Victoria reported 535 new local cases and one death in a 24-hour period. There were also 207 people in hospitals with Covid-19 in the state, with 56 people in an ICU and 40 on a ventilator, ABC News reported.

The state has also eased some Covid-19 restrictions, allowing people in some areas to meet up outdoors in very small groups, and outdoor gyms and skate parks have reopened.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A man is arrested during the anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne.

On Saturday, further anti-lockdown protests were expected to be held in Sydney in New South Wales, however these events appeared to fizzle out, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. A freedom rally near Byron Bay, included between 200-300 people, media reported, with 11 people arrested.

Around 1700 police officers were deployed across the state to make sure people followed the rules on the first weekend small park picnics were permitted in some areas among fully vaccinated people.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Some police officers were injured and admitted to hospital following clashes with protesters.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Australia’s police minister, David Elliott, telling media he was “pleased to see that common sense has prevailed and the vast majority of people have complied with the existing public health orders”.

On Saturday, NSW recorded 1331 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in a 24-hour period, as the state continues to battle a large community outbreak.