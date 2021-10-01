New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns amid corruption investigation

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of the Australian state of New South Wales, has resigned.

At a press conference on Friday, her last in the role, she said it was an “extremely difficult” decision she made overnight for the love of NSW.

“It pains me to announce I have no option but to resign from the Office of Premier.”

Berejiklian’s resignation comes in response to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announcement earlier on Friday that it was launching an investigation into whether she breached public trust during her secret relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire.

‘Heroic qualities’: Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who held a press conference in Canberra at the same time, described Berejiklian as having “heroic qualities”.

“Gladys is a dear friend of mine. We’ve known each other for a long time.

“She has displayed heroic qualities, heroic qualities as the premier of New South Wales.”

NSW Liberal Party President Philip Ruddock released a statement on Friday thanking Berejiklian for her “outstanding service" to the state, community and the Liberal Party.

“Gladys has been a Member of the Liberal Party since her youth, including a term in 1996-97 as the Young Liberal President.

“Her incredible story, from her humble migrant beginnings to rising to the highest office in the state, through incredible hard work and dedication has inspired countless others.”

Berejiklian had represented Willoughby since 2003 and held numerous positions within the state including Transport Minister and Industrial Relations and Treasurer Minister before being elected leader of the party in and becoming premier in 2017.

“The Party owes a great debt of gratitude for her incredibly hard work, leading the state Party and taking our team to a third term victory in 2019 - delivering NSW a strong Coalition government,” Ruddock said.

”Gladys has led our state through some of its most challenging times, from bushfires to drought, from floods to storms, and a once-in-a-century pandemic – and she has always put the needs of the people of our state first.

“I thank Gladys for her decades of dedication and service.”

‘I love my job ... but I have been given no option’

Berejiklian said the issues being investigated were historic matters and had been the subject of numerous attacks by political opponents in the previous 12 months.

“I want to be very clear, in all decisions I have ever made as a minister or as premier of New South Wales my first consideration has always been the wellbeing and welfare of the people of this state.

“I state categorically I've always acted with the highest level of integrity.”

Berejiklian said she had previously made it clear that if any of her ministers were the subject of allegations being investigated then they should stand aside until their name was cleared. This stance was to maintain the integrity of the public office.

“That same standard must also apply to me as premier.”

She said standing aside wasn't an option during the pandemic, as she couldn't predict how long this investigation and the following report might take.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Gladys Berejiklian would also be stepping down from NSW Parliament.

“Resigning at this time is against every instinct of my well-being ... I love my job and serving the community, but I have been given no option following the statement.”

Her resignation would take effect as soon as the NSW Liberal party could elect a new parliamentary leader. She was also resigning from the NSW Parliament in due time.

She said her resignation couldn't have happened at a worse time, but it was out of her control.

“The ICAC has chosen to take this action during the most challenging weeks of the most challenging times in the state's history.”

Continuing as premier would disrupt the state government at a time the focus should be on the challenges confronting NSW. She said she didn't want to distract from the well-being of the people of NSW.

“Notwithstanding the challenges of the last few years and few months in particular, I have never felt stronger nor more confident in my leadership. I have absolutely no regrets during my time in public life.

“At times we all stumble, we pick ourselves up, we dust ourselves off and start again stronger and wiser than before. I have done this many times, as we all have.”

She said her only regret was not being able to “finish the job” and see NSW transition to fewer Covid-19 restrictions.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Friday he had known Berejiklian for a long time.

Berejiklian thanked the front line heroes who kept the state going during the pandemic and said everyone owed them a debt of gratitude.

She said she was “extremely confident” whoever succeeded her would be more than capable of continuing the job.

“Please give them your trust and confidence. We will come through this. Stronger, more resilient and appreciating what really matters in life. I felt strong, energised and optimistic about the future of NSW.”

She concluded by thanking the state for giving her the honour of being premier.

Berejiklian left the press conference without taking any questions.

Investigation into corruption

The ICAC's Operation Keppel was investigating whether Berejiklian breached public trust by awarding several grants to community organisations between 2012 and 2018.

It was also looking into whether there was a conflict with her duties and private interests relating to her personal relationship with Maguire.

The announcement from the ICAC on Friday also confirmed it was looking at whether she "was liable to allow or encourage the occurrence of corrupt conducted by Mr Maguire".

Maguire resigned from NSW Parliament in 2018 after admitting at an ICAC inquiry he sought payment to help broker a deal with a Chinese property developer.