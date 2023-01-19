Christchurch woman recounts 24-hour ordeal stuck on flooded Queensland highway

Melissa Young feared for her life as she got caught up in Queensland's floods

A Christchurch woman and her two German shepherds are lucky to be alive after getting caught up in Queensland’s crocodile infested floodwaters in a two-wheel-drive Holden Barina.

Melissa Young moves back to Christchurch in a week after eight years in Australia, but is lucky to be able to do so after getting stuck in floodwater as high as her car window.

“I started screaming, please save me, save me, save my puppies, please get me through, this it’s not my time,” she recalls as the water climbed on Sunday and her car engine started to show signs of failure.

“I have never ever been that scared my whole life. When the water gets like that you can’t turn around, you are stuck, and you can feel the current.”

Queenslanders were caught in a weather emergency when half a metre of rain fell within 24 hours on Sunday.

Young had been travelling down from Cairns where she lives and making her final drive in Australia before flying home to Christchurch on February 2 for a new beginning. She is going to study to be a nurse.

Mother nature had different plans.

“Fear-wise, I thought I was going to lose my life, I was waiting.﻿”

Supplied Melissa Young feels grateful to be alive after getting caught up in Queensland floodwaters in a Holden Barina.

Melissa and other drivers became stranded in a town called Prosperpine after heading along the Bruce Highway. The Queensland Fire Service later told her someone had moved a road closed sign, she said.

As well as the risk of getting swept away by floodwaters, there had also been the danger of crocodiles in the water.

“The water got deeper, so I had to get going, and at that point I was started screaming for help.”

As her car started losing power, adrenaline kicked in. She kept her foot pushing on and off the accelerator, which she believes gave it enough life to keep driving.

Young’s fear was so great she got her phone out and began typing out a goodbye message to her five children.

She decided against sending the message as that would be admitting defeat, she said.

Young eventually found a safe spot to park up alongside several 4WD vehicles. The drivers all decided to head back the way they had just come, but none offered Young and her dogs a lift, she said.

“Aussies aren’t like Kiwis, let me tell you.”

Supplied Young is excited to move home to Christchurch soon after her ordeal this week.

She stayed put for 24 hours, with just corn chips and Caramilk chocolate to eat.

The Queensland Fire Service come to her rescue on Monday, and startlingly asked if she had seen any crocodile eyes peering above water.

“My dogs had been swimming in that water.”

Young said she was grateful to be alive. Hher big takeaway from the experience was to “live each day like your last and do what makes you happy”.