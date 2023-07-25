Large pod of pilot whales form tight group off southern coast of Western Australia

A video posted to social media shows the group piling together in one large group (Source: Allan Marsh).

A large group of pilot whales, about 70 in number according to one estimate, have formed into a tight group about 100 metres off a beach along the southern coast of Western Australia.

The whales were first seen off Cheynes Beach, about 60 kilometres east of Albany on Monday evening (local time).

Cheynes Beach Caravan Park owner Joanne Marsh said she had lived in the area for nearly 30 years and had never seen anything like it.

Humpback and southern right whales were regularly seen along the coastline in winter, but pilot whales were rare.

”It’s an amazing spot to see humpback and southern right whales. You can stand on the rocks, and they’re 10m from you,” Marsh said.

A few theories had been proposed to try to explain the whales’ behaviour. One was that they were trying to avoid orca, while another was that it might indicate the whales were about to strand.