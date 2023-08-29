Surgeon pulls live, wriggling 8cm roundworm from woman's brain

An Australian neurosurgeon has pulled an 8cm long roundworm – still alive and wriggling - from the brain of a 64-year-old woman.

The roundworm was Ophidascaris robertsi, which usually lives and reproduces in carpet pythons. It is the first time this particular roundworm is known to have been found in a human.

The parasite was found during an open biopsy about 18 months after the woman first reported symptoms.

“We noted a stringlike structure within the lesion, which we removed; it was a live and motile helminth (80 mm long, 1 mm diameter),” the authors of a paper about the discovery wrote. Helminth is another word for parasitic worm.

Neurosurgeon Dr Hari Priya Bandi, who removed the roundworm, told ABC News she felt something "quite abnormal" in the area where the MRI had shown a growth, which was consistent with what you'd expect from a tumour.

SCanberra Health/Supplied MRI showing the lesion on the right frontal lobe, and the roundworm

"But when I put in my tumour-holding forceps – basically like tweezers – I picked out a linear object,” she said.

"My immediate thought was it was some sort of wire, but then I realised it was moving.

"We all felt some wave of nausea, and put the thing into a pot where it was rapidly wiggling and trying to escape."

The patient, who lives in southeastern New South Wales, first started having symptoms in January 2021.

”She initially developed abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed by fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Canberra Hospital director of clinical microbiology Karina Kennedy said.

“In retrospect, these symptoms were likely due to migration of roundworm larvae from the bowel and into other organs, such as the liver and the lungs.” At the time no parasites were identified.

In 2022, the woman started having subtle changes in memory and thought processing. She had a brain MRI scan, which identified an unusual lesion in her brain.

The roundworm was found when a neurosurgeon at Canberra Hospital explored the abnormality in June 2022.

As well as being the first known case of Ophidascaris robertsi being found in a human, it was also the first known case to involve the brain of any mammalian species, Canberra Hospital infectious disease expert Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake said.

“Normally the larvae from the roundworm are found in small mammals and marsupials, which are eaten by the python, allowing the life cycle to complete itself in the snake.”

The roundworm typically lived in a python’s oesophagus and stomach, and shed its eggs in the snake’s faeces.

The woman likely caught the roundworm after collecting a type of native grass, Warrigal greens, beside a lake near where she lived. It was thought the python would have shed the parasite into the grass in its faeces, an Australian National University report said.

The patient used the Warrigal greens for cooking and was probably infected with the parasite directly from touching the native grass or after eating the greens.

Senanayake said the world-first case highlighted the danger of diseases and infections passing from animals to humans, especially as we start to live more closely together and our habitats overlap more and more.

A report on the discovery of the roundworm has been published in Emerging Infectious Diseases.