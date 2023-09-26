Survivor of Australian deadly mushroom meal released from hospital, cook takes swipe at media

Four people were taken to hospital a day after eating at a home in the Australian state of Victoria - three of them died and the fourth is fighting for life.

The woman at the centre of a police investigation into a deadly mushroom meal in Australia has taken a swipe at media, as the sole surviving lunch guest is released from hospital.

Erin Patterson invited her former parent-in-laws Gail and Don Patterson, along with Korumburra pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather, for a home-cooked Beef Wellington meal.

The four guests suffered symptoms consistent with the ingestion of death cap mushrooms and, other than the cook, only Ian survived. Having undergone a liver transplant, he was released from hospital on Friday.

Patterson remains a suspect as police homicide detectives continue to investigate the three deaths. She strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

Outside her home in the eastern Victorian town of Leongatha on Sunday, an Australian media outlet visited Patterson.

A video of the interaction shows Patterson on her doorstep. “Erin, can we just ask you a couple of questions?” the reporter said.

“No go away!” Patterson yelled back.

When the poisoned victim, Ian, was released after almost two months in hospital, his family thanked the hospital and medical teams.

STEPHEN KIPRILLIS/Sydney Morning Herald Erin Patterson is a suspect after three people died eating her home cooked meal, Beef Wellington.

"We are pleased to announce that Ian Wilkinson has made significant progress in his recovery and was released from Austin Hospital on Friday," the family said.

"This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family.

"The Wilkinson family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Leongatha, Dandenong and Austin Hospitals for their unwavering dedication and exceptional care that played a pivotal role in Ian's recovery.

Sydney Morning Herald Poisoned victims Ian and Heather Wilkinson. (Top tight)

"The medical team's expertise and compassion have been a source of comfort and hope throughout this journey.

"As Ian continues his journey towards full recovery, the Wilkinson family kindly requests that their privacy be respected."

Homicide squad detectives have questioned Patterson but investigators are still unsure whether the poisonous mushroom lunch was an accident or a crime.

“We’re working to try and determine what has gone on to see if there is any nefarious activity that’s occurred, or if it’s … in this case ... an accidental-type situation where these people have passed away from some form of poisoning, you know, not at the hands of somebody else. So, we don’t know yet,” homicide squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said at the time.