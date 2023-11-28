Moby Dick breaks free from Adelaide Christmas display

`Wild storms in Adelaide have disrupted the Christmas decoration season as Moby Dick was sent downstream.

‘Moby Dick’ has been spotted being swept away downstream after breaking free from a Christmas light display in Adelaide.

Each year, the West Torrens City presents a series of Christmas displays, including Santa and his reindeer, the Wizard of Oz, the Nativity Inn, and Moby Dick.

Following a run of bad weather, the whale sculpture broke free on Tuesday and went on its own aquatic expedition down an Adelaide river.

Despite other Christmas displays staying put, a video posted by Australia’s 7 News showed the whale getting caught in branches before it began going backwards as onlookers watched and filmed.

It’s not yet known if the whale made it back.