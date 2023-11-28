Moby Dick breaks free from Adelaide Christmas display

19:29, Nov 28 2023
`Wild storms in Adelaide have disrupted the Christmas decoration season as Moby Dick was sent downstream.
Supplied
‘Moby Dick’ has been spotted being swept away downstream after breaking free from a Christmas light display in Adelaide.

Each year, the West Torrens City presents a series of Christmas displays, including Santa and his reindeer, the Wizard of Oz, the Nativity Inn, and Moby Dick.

Following a run of bad weather, the whale sculpture broke free on Tuesday and went on its own aquatic expedition down an Adelaide river.

Despite other Christmas displays staying put, a video posted by Australia’s 7 News showed the whale getting caught in branches before it began going backwards as onlookers watched and filmed.

It’s not yet known if the whale made it back.

Moby Dick’s whale floats away from the Christmas light display.
./Stuff
