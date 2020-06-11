Attendee at Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne tests positive for coronavirus

A man in his 30s who went to last Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne, which thousands of others attended, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was one of eight new cases recorded in the Australian state of Victoria on Thursday, including a toddler.

The man, who wore a mask to the protest, developed symptoms in the 24 hours after the demonstration, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

The state's health chief told reporters it was unlikely the non-Indigenous man contracted the virus at the demonstration. However, he may have been infectious. Close contacts who spent more than 15 minutes directly with the person will be told to quarantine.

AAP via AP A man who attended Melbourne's Black Lives Matter protest has tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Professor Sutton repeatedly warned the public of the health risk associated with attending the mass gathering and strongly advised them not to attend. The state opposition criticised the Australian government for not committing to fine attendees, which the opposition said would have dissuaded some from attending.

Professor Sutton defended the public messaging from health authorities. "I don't know if I could have been any stronger ... I was entirely clear about the potential risk of transmission."

He said he was unaware if protest organisers had been fined, saying it was a matter for Victoria Police.

"I'm not an expert in how you manage protests. Clearly protests can happen regardless of the legal consequences," he said.

"They're difficult to manage."

A "significant" investigation would take place to determine the source of the man’s infection and who he had contact with at the protest, Professor Sutton said.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, a former staff member at an age care facility in Clayton and a toddler at the Professor Lyn Corcoran Early Learning Centre in Parkville also tested positive.

The child attended two days of childcare while potentially infectious but was asymptomatic. The centre will close for at least 24 hours as it is professionally cleaned and children and staff will be tested.

A former staff member at the BUPA Aged Care in Clayton tested positive. The person finished their employment at the facility on June 4 and did not work there while infectious. As a precaution, all residents and staff will be tested and activities at the facility will be limited until June 21.

Another case was a close contact of a staff member at Melbourne's Rydges Hotel, taking the size of that outbreak to 15.

Two other cases were from hotel quarantine.