Australian man jailed for anti-Muslim posts and threats to kill Jacinda Ardern

Australian man Cormac Patrick Rothsey has been jailed for anti-Muslim posts and making threats to kill Jacinda Ardern.

Cormac Patrick Rothsey pleaded guilty in a Newcastle court to charges of posting extremist threats on social media in September 2019, ABC News reported. He was jailed for 10 months.

According to the report, the posts included threats to attack mosques and Muslims, and threats against Jacinda Ardern.

Defence barrister Ben Bickford said in court that the Facebook posts were highly offensive and deeply inflammatory, but that Rothsey was "lashing out" because he had been assaulted by people he had identified as Muslim men in the months prior to the posts, ABC News reported.

Bickford said the accused had been "overwhelmed by thoughts of revenge and hopelessness" but reportedly showed genuine remorse.

Prosecutor Sam Duggan told the court there was clearly a need for mental health treatment as Rothsey was fixated and driven by a dislike of Muslim people, ABC News reported.

With time already served, Rothsey will be released on July 4.