Covid-19: 'Like wildfire': How coronavirus is racing across Sydney and state

After nearly a week in late June with no local spread of Covid-19 in the Australian state of New South Wales, 13 separate hotels, restaurants, gyms and shops have now been flagged as hotspots or places of concern as community transmission begins to quickly rise again.

The Crossroads Hotel in Casula has become the state's biggest active cluster. Twenty-one cases have been confirmed so far, with the original source of infection still not known.

Getty Images Medical staff at a pop-up Covid-19 testing clinic, perform tests on drivers in the Sydney suburb of Casula, Australia.

Hundreds of tests have been conducted at a pop-up clinic that has been set up in the hotel's car park.

On Monday, The Star in Pyrmont was also identified as a place of concern after one of the Crossroads cases visited the casino on the evening of July 4.

A number of places visited by confirmed cases, including a gym in Casula, the Picton Hotel, a bowling alley in Villawood, a restaurant in Kurnell, a pub in Caringbah, Canterbury Leagues Club and several locations in Merimbula have also been identified by NSW Health as areas of concern.

The Tathra Hotel on NSW's South Coast had already been linked to a confirmed case in the neighbouring state of Victoria and a Woolworths store in Balmain was named as a place of concern this month after a worker who had returned from hotel quarantine in Victoria tested positive.

A student at Green Point Christian College on the Central Coast also tested positive this month, but NSW Health said it was likely to be a past infection and not an active case.

Epidemiologist and lecturer in international health at the University of NSW Abrar Ahmad Chughtai said the emergence of more case clusters is cause for concern.

"We should be taking this very seriously, in the scenario of a pandemic these cases are like wildfire, small spots can spread very quickly if they aren't put out," Dr Chughtai said.

"At this point in time, we can't say it's a second wave but we should be ready for it. We can easily contain these cases but, on the other hand, they could easily spread."

NSW Health said in a statement on Monday: "While investigations are under way, NSW Health urges anyone who attended these venues at these times must watch for respiratory symptoms or fever, and if they occur, isolate and get tested for Covid-19 right away."

There have been about 20 locally acquired cases confirmed in NSW since July 2.

In comparison, there were a total of six locally acquired cases reported throughout June, NSW Health data shows.

There were no cases of community transmission recorded between June 26 and July 1.

The number of locally acquired cases confirmed on Sunday, at seven, was higher than the number of overseas cases, at four, the first time this has happened since early May.

A number of the areas of concern in NSW have been linked to Victorian cases. Victoria recorded 177 new cases on Monday, including 25 from known clusters and one in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.