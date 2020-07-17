Boy, 5, allegedly raped by three boys under 14 in attack on Queensland beach

A five-year-old boy was allegedly raped on a beach in Queensland. Three boys have been accused over the attack.

A five-year-old boy has allegedly been raped on a Cape York beach in Queensland, with three boys under 14 accused over the attack in Australia.

The alleged incident occurred just after 7pm on July 1 on a beach at Napranum, a remote Indigenous community on western Cape York.

A Queensland Police spokesperson says three boys aged between 10 and 13 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

"We're working with the community, and it shouldn't happen and it's tragic," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Can we make things easier for victims and their families?

* Circus school looked like a haven from outside, but hid alleged depraved abuse



"It has been investigated and as I said, [we are] working with the victim, the families and obviously the offending children as well."