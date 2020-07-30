Australia PM Scott Morrison says there is no particular flaw in response to coronavirus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there is no particular flaw in their response to a second wave of Covid-19 after virus hotspot Victoria reported another record-breaking day for deaths and new infections.

Victoria experienced its worst day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with 723 new cases and 13 deaths recorded on Thursday.

"I would suggest to you a different way to look at this: the reason that we're having problems is because there is a coronavirus, and sometimes I think we lose sight of this," Morrison told reporters of the crisis in Victoria, where it will become mandatory to wear a mask in public across the state from Sunday midnight.

Sean Davey/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced the media after Victoria's worst day for new Covid-19 infections.

Thursday’s figures in Victoria marks a worrying new surge in cases after the state was given hope by a fall in case numbers in the past two days.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Queensland closes Sydney border as Victoria's toll rises by 9 and two new cases frustrate Australian authorities

* Covid-19: New restrictions coming for Victoria, Australia's hot spot

* Coronavirus: Air NZ Melbourne flight cargo-only after Victoria moves against Covid-19 spike



New South Wales and Queensland have the virus under more control but more cases are being reported daily across Australia's most populous states.

Despite the rising infections, Morrison says Australia is actually "doing better than most and many" and that every country was dealing with the virus the best they can.

"The coronavirus finds its way into the nooks and crannies of our community and once it gets there, it takes hold. I mean, this is not unique to Australia. I was on a call last night with [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu. They have 1900 cases a day. And the number of cases in Austria has doubled to 100 a day, and there are many countries now experiencing further waves, Australia is with this Victorian wave.

"I have highlighted, I think, on so many occasions now, that the way we get on top of it is ensuring that our testing and our tracing and our outbreak containment works effectively.

"Now, on some days, the virus wins. Other days, we beat it. But I think we've got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there is some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus."

MORE TO COME