Coronavirus: Victoria expects lower Covid-19 case figures on Monday

Victoria is expected to record 429 new cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon. That figure, from a source with knowledge of health statistics, is lower than the Australian state's average for the past week.

The number of deaths was not available.

These figures are not officially confirmed, when that happens we will bring you that news quickly.

A state of disaster has been declared after Victoria recorded 671 new coronavirus cases yesterday, as it was revealed 760 active cases in the state do not have a known source. There were seven additional deaths, including six in aged care.

Here’s how Australia’s second Covid-19 wave got so bad so fast and here’s how it looked when streets of the country’s second-largest city went quiet as curfew kicked in as part of strict new lockdown measures.

Victorians spent their first night under new restrictions last night in response to the state's second wave of infections. For six weeks, Melbourne will be under a 8pm curfew as part of stage four restrictions announced by Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.

The Age Melbourne's Flinders St Station just after the curfew came into force at 8pm on Sunday.

Regional Victoria has moved to stage three restrictions.

The neighbouring state of New South Wales recorded 13 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Monday. Nine of the cases were acquired within the state, and NSW Health will give more information on those later today. Masks are now recommended in supermarkets, on public transport and at churches in NSW.

Of those cases, three were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is in someone who has recently returned from Victoria.

The Age Victoria's premier declared a state of disaster in Victoria on Sunday and re-introduced stringent lockdown measures.

Queensland is reviewing its social distancing procedures at sporting events after pictures of a crowded Sunshine Coast stadium raised alarm. The state recorded no new cases on Monday.

Queensland police on the busy NSW border at the Gold Coast have now turned around almost 1000 people trying to enter the state. A further 58 people were denied entry at road checkpoints in the region from 4pm on Friday to the same time on Sunday, along with three people at the Gold Coast Airport, Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told reporters.

There have been more than 17.8 million coronavirus cases recorded worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, more than 4.6 million in the US. South Africa has now recorded 500,000 cases, accounting for more than 50 per cent of Africa's recorded total.