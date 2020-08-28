Coronavirus: Sydney's weekend warmth a summer test run for Bondi's lifeguards

Bondi's lifeguards will use the warm weather on the weekend as a test run for summer, with large crowds expected to head to the beach as the mercury is forecast to rise to 25 degrees on Sunday at Sydney’s iconic breach.

Aussie sunbathers will be told to disperse evenly along the beach and lay their towels 1.5 metres apart, with increased council staff patrolling the area to monitor crowd behaviour and ask people not to gather en-masse near the flags.

Waverley Council's lifeguard services manager Matt du Plessis said closing the beaches under the council's control, which also include Tamarama and Bronte, would be a last resort, but urged Sydneysiders to abide by public health directions and help keep Covid-19 transmissions down.

"If you look around the beach now you don't realise we're in the middle of a pandemic, but we absolutely are," du Plessis said.

"If you see it's getting packed [on the beach], grab a coffee, lunch or go look in the local surf shops."

Scenes of thousands of people descending on Bondi in late March prompted Sydney's coastal councils to close their beaches temporarily, with the eastern suburbs also temporarily being declared a coronavirus hotspot.

Wolter Peeters/Sydney Morning Herald Lifeguards keep watch at Bondi Beach ahead of warmer weather this weekend.

Waverley Council cautiously reopened its beaches strictly for exercise in late April, putting up fencing and corridors to prevent people from idling.

There were teething problems at nearby Coogee Beach, under the authority of Randwick City Council, with police and lifeguards having to move on large groups of people who were disobeying social distancing directions.

Rules have since been relaxed further to allow individual groups of no more than 20, and beachgoers must sit at least a "towel length" apart.

Lifeguard and Bondi Rescue television personality Bruce Hopkins said staff had also been monitoring beach crowds overseas, including in the northern hemisphere's summer, to help inform their approach to crowds locally as the weather warmed.

Wolter Peeters/Sydney Morning Herald Sydney's Waverley Council's lifeguard coordinator Bruce Hopkins (front) and manager of lifeguard services Matt du Plessis.

"We've been talking to guys in South America, the UK; we've had a lot of contact from people around the world," he said.

"It's a test run for summer ... we've just got to take it as it comes and go by the government rules, and they could change weekly."

Du Plessis said the council's "beach ambassadors" would be walking around and speaking to people on the weekend to ensure they were safely distancing.

The weather bureau is forecasting the temperature in Sydney to dip to 20 degrees on Monday before rising to 27 degrees on Thursday.