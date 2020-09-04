Boy in Melbourne hospital battling rare coronavirus-related illness

The first Australian child with a rare inflammatory illness linked to coronavirus has been admitted to a Melbourne hospital.

A nine-year-old Victorian boy is in intensive care at Monash Hospital with the severe immune response syndrome PIMS-TS.

PIMS-TS is an extremely rare illness that involves swelling of blood vessels in the body. It can trigger a temperature, rash or swollen glands in the neck.

In April this year a cluster of cases among children in Britain prompted an urgent alert to doctors across the world. At least three children globally have died after developing the disease.

The condition is similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome which has similar symptoms of fever and peeling skin.

PIMS-TS has also been found in France, Switzerland and Spain, appearing in children two to six weeks after they contract COVID-19.

Paediatric infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy from the University of Sydney was not surprised that the country's first case was in Victoria.

“There have been literally thousands of cases of coronavirus in Victoria and probably hundreds of cases in older children so you do expect to eventually get a case,” Professor Booy said.

“There have been a lot of people looking very carefully for the possibility of this disease so it is very unlikely that there are many hidden cases because paediatricians have been searching very carefully for this very particular problem.”

According to DHHS data on active COVID-19 cases, 85 Victorians under the age of 10 – 48 boys and 37 girls – have the virus.

It’s not clear yet if PIMS-TS is classic Kawasaki disease but Professor Booy – who has studied Kawasaki disease for years – said the symptoms were similar.

"We don't know for sure yet whether there is a big overlap but many specialists think there is probably an important overlap and that this is also a different presentation, which looks like Kawasaki but may not be exactly the same," he said.

A recent study published in The Lancet detailed 78 cases reported by paediatric units in Britain in April and May, finding that boys and those from ethnic minorities were over-represented. The average age of affected children was 11.

Symptoms among children included a fever, while most also presented with shock, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The study said the long-term outcomes of children with PIMS-TS are unknown.

“What it tells us though is that if you’re genetically predisposed, you can get moderate to severe inflammatory response, which affects the whole body including fever and inflammation in many of the organs. It can effect the heart, the lungs, the kidneys and the circulatory system," Professor Booy said.

Professor Booy said an existing treatment for Kawasaki disease, which involves giving children intravenous antibodies, was effective for patients with PIMS-TS.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said he was aware of the case and noted it would have been referred to the paediatric adverse events disease surveillance system.

“It is rare,” Professor Sutton said. “But obviously when you've got thousands of cases of coronavirus anywhere in the world, then you're going to get the potential for one or two of these cases to occur.”

Global data has continually suggested young children seem to catch and transmit coronavirus less than adults. Children of all ages also tend not to experience severe complications from it.