Victoria's lockdown extended for two weeks after modelling showed potential surge

Victoria's stage four restrictions will be extended for two weeks beyond the original end date of September 13.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the curfew, however, will be made later to 9pm, and exercise increased to two hours a day, while social bubbles for those who live on their own will be implemented.

Andrews has outlined the "safe and steady" steps the state will take to move from stage four restrictions, but has warned moving too fast will do nothing but trigger a third wave of the virus.

"Some of them [choices] are difficult because there are general and they are a genuine 50-50 choice. You are not quite certain which option you choose," Andrews said. "Others are difficult because you know what the consequences of those decisions will be. Some of them are indeed heartbreaking.

“This is not a 50-50 choice. The modelling that Alan [Cheng] will speak to in a moment indicates that if we open up too fast then we have a very high likelihood, a very high likelihood that we are not really opening up at all. We are just beginning a third wave.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has outlined his plan for the state's recovery following the current lockdown today, with stage four restrictions expected to continue well into October.

The Victorian government will follow a five-step plan towards a new Covid-normal environment for the state.

First step:

On September 28, if cases remain between 30-50 per day on average: pools will reopen, outdoor religious gatherings will be allowed for five people plus one faith leader; gatherings of five people from two households will be permitted; schools will begin a staged return for prep-year two and senior school/special schools; childcare will reopen; and some workplaces will return to work.

Second step:

From October 26, or when the daily two-week average is fewer than five new cases: the curfew will no longer apply; there will be no restrictions on leaving home; public gatherings outside will increase to ten; five visitors from a nominated home will be permitted; all schoolchildren will begin a phased return; retail and hairdressing will reopen; hospitality will resume outdoor dining and non-contact outdoor sport will return.

Third step:

From November 23, or when the state records zero cases for a fortnight: gatherings outside will increase to 50; all retail will return; hospitality will resume indoor dining for 20 people with a total venue cap of 50; real estate will resume; sports restrictions will ease, and weddings will resume and, with funerals, can have up to 50 people in attendance.

Last step:

‘Covid normal', will see most restrictions dropped and most people return to work. No date has been set for this stage.

“I want to get the place open, and I want to keep it open,” Andrews said “There is no choice for us, there is only one option.

“I want a Christmas that is as close to normal as possible, and this is the only way."

Victoria recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases and another five deaths over the past 24 hours.

Two of these deaths occurred prior to yesterday but were only just added to the numbers. They include one woman in her 80s, three women in their 90s, one woman in her 100s.

There are 98 cases in local regional government areas that are in stage three restrictions, down from more than 500 when restrictions were reimposed. Greater Geelong has 19 cases and Ballarat has two.

It takes the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the state to 666.

The cases come after 90, 113, 81 and 76 cases in the past four days. The last time the state recorded fewer than 68 cases was on June 28 when 45 cases were recorded.

Andrews released research by the government and its partners Melbourne University and the University of New England that modelled 1000 different scenarios and found Victoria was unlikely to have suppressed the virus by mid-September.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images People are seen exercising in Prahran on September 06, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

It found that if restrictions were eased when the average number of new daily cases was above 25 for a fortnight, there was a 60 per cent chance of returning to lockdown before Christmas. The average number of daily cases over the past week has been 84.

On Saturday night, health authorities announced viral fragments of coronavirus had been detected in wastewater taken from a sewer network at Apollo Bay in south-western Victoria.

The findings prompted a warning from Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton for those living in Apollo Bay and nearby communities, who have even very mild symptoms of coronavirus, to get tested and isolate while they wait for their results.

Professor Sutton said while the preliminary result may not mean there are currently active cases of Covid-19 in the Apollo Bay community, the Department of Health and Human Services has stepped up testing.

He stressed while the result may not signify any current cases and could represent virus shed from people who had travelled through the coastal from neighbouring areas, it has provided an opportunity to increase testing and minimise potential transmission.

“Until we have a highly effective and available vaccine, early detection and prevention are the keys to combating coronavirus,” Professor Sutton said.

“Wastewater testing provides an additional and complementary tool to the existing public health response and can provide early warning that coronavirus is in a community before traditional testing methods.

“Finding cases early can help our disease detectives track the spread of the virus and implement strategies to minimise transmission preventing hotspots or clusters before they have time to develop.”

The department is analysing sewage for fragments of coronavirus at sites across Victoria as part of a national research programme.