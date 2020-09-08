Jack kept cricket bat in his room to defend himself from his father

Jack Edwards was so afraid of his father the 15-year-old kept a cricket bat in his bedroom, and his 13-year-old sister Jennifer was scared to turn her back to her father in case he hit her, an inquest into the children's deaths has heard.

Despite their fear, the lawyer appointed by the Australian Family Court to represent the children pressed for the siblings to have contact with their father, even saying she would recommend they be taken from their mother if she didn’t facilitate family therapist visits with their violent dad.

On July 5, 2018, John Edwards, 67, gunned down his two children after stalking them at the West Pennant Hills rental home in Australia they had fled to with their mother, Olga, after years of violent control.

Edwards, who had a 30-year history of domestic violence well-documented by police, then returned to his own home and killed himself. Months later, 37-year-old Olga took her own life.

In March 2016, Olga had summoned the courage to leave her husband and began Family Court proceedings.

In her affidavit, Olga laid out the violence Edwards had subjected their children to, stating that Jack kept a cricket bat in his bedroom out of fear for his father and Jenny did not want to turn her back on the man.

But the court still made a limited contact order to allow Edwards to see his children.

David Brown, the principal of the law firm where Olga worked as a solicitor, represented her at the Family Court.

Brown told the inquest the independent children's lawyer, Debbie Morton, insisted the children attend a psychologist appointment with their father.

Brown said because of Edwards' history, the kids were reluctant. He said Morton characterised the police reports of Edwards' previous violence as mere "heavy handed parenting".

Morton then informed Olga that if she didn't compel the children to attend the appointments, she would recommend to the judge that the children be removed from their mother's care.

"Ms Morton was unhelpful," Brown told the inquest.

"I have a very clear impression that she was going to drive the children into John's hands, that he had a right and so forth and she didn't put too much emphasis on allegations of assault.”

The inquest also heard Edwards menaced his children during a 2015 family holiday in Paris, slapping Jennifer and chasing Jack down an alleyway, hitting him so violently passersby were compelled to intervene.

As the marriage deteriorated, Olga worried increasingly that Edwards’ was turning his bullying behaviour to their children.

“He was a man who burst into tempers and I think he drank a lot,” Brown said.

Things were "thrown and broken" and Olga was sleeping in a separate room with the children because she feared physical confrontation. Brown said there was "serious physical abuse" against young Jack that was "almost daily".

On one occasion Edwards had a confrontation with his "tearaway" son, who seemed to increasingly resent his father, throwing him to the ground and kicking him. Another time Edwards threw a book at Jack, cutting his son's eye.

“There were so many instances ... where the father had altercations with his son because the son had shown no respect for his father, with good reason I should say,” Brown said.

The inquest also heard of Edwards’ nasty behaviour to teachers at both his children’s high schools. Jennifer’s teacher said Edwards was “very angry and very aggressive” and demanded she give him information about his daughter.

The family GP, Dr Karen Oswald, gave evidence that Olga was “very concerned about the clashing between John and Jack”. Olga also told her of Edwards’ controlling behaviour.

“She told me that he liked her to wear skirts, preferably short skirts, and to keep her hair very long,” Oswald said.

Olga made her final visit to the GP in July, after her children had been killed by their father. She had stayed in the house, to feel close to them.

“She would make the beds every day she was sort of keeping the normal routine going in the house every day as if they were there,” Oswald said.

Oswald wrote a file note of the consultation: “Reason for visit: extreme distress.”

The inquest continues.

