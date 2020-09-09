Wife of Sydney killer father told police her husband was hurting the kids: They did not investigate

John Edwards walked into Hornsby police station in Australia one day and reported that his wife, Olga, was going to make false allegations against him in a bid to secure their Normanhurst home.

It was late one afternoon in March of 2016, the same month Olga left him after years of violent abuse and launched proceedings in the Family Court. In under a week, the matter was closed.

An inquest into the deaths of Edwards and his two children, Jack and Jennifer, whom he gunned down before taking his own life on July 5, 2018, has heard testimony from police officers who recorded his report, and a report by Olga later that year alleging violence against the two children, in Australia’s COPS database.

Senior Constable Jenny Barnes told the inquest on Wednesday she recalled seeing Edwards approach the counter at the police station and that he told her he wanted to report a domestic incident that was "more to do with property".

She said he told her he wanted it recorded that his wife, Olga, was going to make false accusations against him, so she could gain their home, which he said he purchased in 2000 for A$450,000 (NZ$490,680) and signed over to his wife in 2013.

"The way he was speaking to me, it was very persistent in what he wanted done. He was, I wouldn't say aggressive, but very demanding," she told the court.

Barnes said she told Edwards she would take some details down but "because he was talking about property … I remember saying it wasn't something police wouldn't normally be involved in."

He didn't mention any further detail about the allegations that his wife was going to make, she told the court.

SMH Jennifer, Olga and Jack Edwards.

Her supervisor spoke to Edwards, and then told her "well if he wants it recorded, just do what he wants," she said.

Barnes made an entry in the database the following day, under a category that indicates there is no offence connected to the report.

The incident entry was marked "no further investigation" on March 10, less than a week after Edwards made his report.

Officer admits errors in assault report that wasn't followed up

When Olga attended the same police station about nine months later, on December 29, she spoke with an officer who had not read the standard operating procedure for dealing with domestic violence reports.

Senior Constable Brooke Cooper was shown the procedure document at the inquest on Wednesday, and admitted she was reading it for the first time.

She admitted that, after recording Olga's report describing John committing two assaults on Jack and one on Jennifer, she did not take any proactive steps to interview Jack and Jennifer or seek out John Edwards - other than to ask Olga to bring the children to the station.

She said that, when Olga did not bring the children to the station, she thought the matter wasn't "pressing" and no further investigation was taken.

Sergeant Rodney McCaffery, who was supervising that day, said he didn't think the mother's allegation of violence against her children was sufficient grounds to speak to John Edwards.

Because Olga told her that family court proceedings were under way, Cooper wrote into the report that police do not hold fears for safety "and are of the belief this may be a premeditated attempt to influence the family court".

She also entered the wrong date for Olga's allegation into the database, identified Olga as the alleged victim instead of Jack and Jennifer, and categorised it as a "no offence" report despite it containing three allegations of assault.

The court also heard an audit of Cooper's use of the COPS database showed that she viewed only two prior incidents relating to John Edwards on the day she made the entry for Olga's report, both from 2016.

Whereas earlier incidents on the database showed other allegations John assaulted previous partners, in 1997 and 1998, and an allegation he stalked a daughter from a previous relationship in 2011.

Cooper admitted "in hindsight" that she would approach the matter differently if Olga had made such an allegation today.

The inquest continues.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women's Refuge (For women and children) - 0800 733 843.

Shine (For men and women) - free call 0508-744-633 between 9am and 11pm.

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for mental health support from a trained counsellor

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 111.