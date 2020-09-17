Melbourne centenarian makes remarkable recovery from Covid-19

A Melbourne, Australia centenarian has headed home from hospital after remarkably recovering from Covid-19.

Roy Bartlett spent six weeks fighting for life at St Vincent's Private Hospital after contracting coronavirus in an aged care facility.

The centenarian, who was discharged from hospital on Monday, booked into an aged care home for respite after recovering from pneumonia in hospital.

Supplied Australian centenarian Roy has defeated Covid-19.

But when Covid-19 struck the aged care facility, Bartlett ended up back in hospital after testing positive to the virus.

However, he defied the odds and recovered from the deadly disease, in an incredible victory which was no real surprise to his family.

Bartlett gave an emotional farewell to the hospital team as he left fit as a fiddle.

"The whole family are forever in debt to them for taking care of him and obviously placing their own lives at risk and the lives of their own family to look after him," granddaughter Lauren Penrose said.

The man is a keen footy fan, his father Alf Bartlett playing in Fitzroy's 1904 premiership side.

But unlike his beloved Fitzroy, he is a survivor.

The centenarian, who lost his wife of 70 years last year, is living proof that human life does not come with a used by date.

