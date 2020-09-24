Adult daughter of Sydney killer father: Mum had 'abduction plan' to protect kids from her 'abusive' father

The adult daughter of child murderer John Edwards was terrified he would take her children, because “if he wants to hurt you, he would hurt you through children”.

The daughter, whose name has been suppressed, gave evidence at the inquest into the death of her half-siblings, Jack and Jennifer Edwards, who were killed by their father at their Sydney home in West Pennant Hills on July 5, 2018.

Edwards then returned to his own Normanhurst home and shot himself. The children’s mother, Olga, took her own life five months later.

The adult daughter gave an extraordinary account of Edwards’ cruelty towards her as a child, including refusing her food as punishment, and kicking her out of the car at a custody hand-over, before driving off with her younger brother, abducting him.

Her mother had drilled both children in an “abduction plan” because she had feared this would happen.

“I immediately knew this was what my mother had warned me about,” she told the inquest.

Her mother reported the incident to police but “he managed to say all the right things”, and police took no further action, a pattern that continued until 2017 when Edwards was able to obtain the gun licence and shoot his two youngest children.

The woman described her father as “a narcissistic psychopath who I knew was physically capable of hurting people”.

“However I didn’t think he would be capable of killing someone in such a violent way with a gun.”

She said she had struggled to believe that Edwards had taken his own life “because to John, he was the most important person in the world”.

The woman, now in her early 40s, gave evidence that in 2011, after ceasing contact with her father 15 years previously, he had her followed in her car by a male “friend”, and walked through her house at an open home inspection. She suspects he also opened her mail and called her neighbour to ask questions about her.

In May 2011 Edwards appeared as she got out of her car at her three-year-old daughter’s preschool drop off.

“I panicked, I was terrified, absolutely terrified,” she told the inquest.

“I knew that my father had a history of abducting children. I knew that if he wants to hurt you, he would hurt you through children.”

She put her child back in the car, locked the doors and sped off.

“It was that moment I realised I would never be free from him, and I was a grown woman with my own children," she said.

“I thought I had seen the last of him but I hadn't.”

The woman proceeded to take out an AVO against Edwards, one of a long list of domestic violence incidents that appeared on his police record but had no impact on his ability to obtain a gun licence and the firearms he used to kill Jack, 15, and Jennifer, 13.

The woman said she had received a text message from Olga two days after the killings.

“I just don't understand how they gave him [a] gun licence, especially after your AVO, I will never understand that,” Olga wrote.

The daughter said that Olga loved her children "so much, just like our mothers".

"She was the last one. She was the one to bear it all, a lifetime of his anger pent-up and unleashed."

She said Olga carried the two small urns of her children’s ashes - one pink and one blue - in her handbag until her own death.

The inquest closed with family statements from some of Edwards’ six former partners and ten children.

The mother of the adult daughter stalked by Edwards said he was “violent, obsessive, mean and cruel to us. He made our lives hell.”

She described how he fought her in the Family Court for 11 years.

“In the end… he was allowed to see the children he had treated so appallingly,” she said.

“He was not going to be told by anyone what he could and couldn’t do.”

The morning after Edwards died, “I drove off in my car and I didn’t have to check in my rearview mirror to check if I was being followed”, she said.

Another former partner, who had reported Edwards to police in 1997 after he threatened to abduct their son, said she was traumatised and unable to trust anyone.

She had also trained her son how to call collect from a phone box in case his father took him.

The woman’s son, now an adult, told the court that the children and ex-partners of Edwards had all formed an extended family who supported each other, and honoured the memory of their dead siblings.

“We have continued to live with this tragedy on a daily basis but it has not defeated us,” he said.

“Our bond is loving, strong and close.”.

In her closing statement, Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan thanked the families.

“Your strength, your courage, and above all, your love for Olga and Jack and Jenny, and your love for each other, it truly is a shining light,” she said.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.